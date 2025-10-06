Leeds United were linked with Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk in the summer - and he is now reportedly of interest to Manchester United and Chelsea.

It was a busy summer at Elland Road, as Leeds invested in their squad to make it ready for the jump from the Championship to the Premier League.

10 senior signings were made by the Whites, but plenty more were linked and did not end up joining the club.

Among those who was said to be of interest to Leeds is Yarmolyuk, a Ukraine international who joined Brentford from Dnipro-1 in 2022.

He has since amassed 75 appearances for the Bees and has been a regular fixture under Keith Andrews this term.

Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk reportedly has admirers. | HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Interest in Brentford midfielder

However, it appears the Bees may have their resolve tested. According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Chelsea are in the race for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur, led by the midfielder’s former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, are also named as an interested party.

While Brentford reportedly want to retain him in the winter transfer window, it is believed the midfielder could be available for £30m when the Bees are ready to sell.

Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk was linked with Leeds United in the summer. | Luke Walker/Getty Images

Leeds United’s central midfield department

Leeds were not the only club linked in the summer and it is unclear whether or not a deal would have been possible.

Yarmolyuk may not have made the move to West Yorkshire, but the Leeds midfield was bolstered.

Germany international Anton Stach was the headline arrival, joining from Hoffenheim in a reported £17m deal. Sean Longstaff, meanwhile, was signed from Newcastle United for £12m.

The pair joined Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev in the central midfielder department at Elland Road.