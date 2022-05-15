On Saturday they beat Brackley Town 1-0 in the National League North play-off semi-final.

Then on Sunday, Boston United who finished seventh in the sixth tier, travelled to AFC Fylde who finished second, and won 2-0.

York City are one win from returning to the National League (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Because York finished fifth and above Boston in the table, it means the Minstermen will host Boston in the National League North play-off final.