When do York City play in the National League North play-off final, where is it and who do they meet?

York City are just one win away from ending their six-year stay in National League North.

By Nick Westby
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 5:19 pm

Read More

Read More
York City reach National League North play-off final after dramatic first half a...

On Saturday they beat Brackley Town 1-0 in the National League North play-off semi-final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Then on Sunday, Boston United who finished seventh in the sixth tier, travelled to AFC Fylde who finished second, and won 2-0.

York City are one win from returning to the National League (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Because York finished fifth and above Boston in the table, it means the Minstermen will host Boston in the National League North play-off final.

The game is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, May 21, with the winner taking their place in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

National League NorthBoston UnitedAFC FyldeBoston