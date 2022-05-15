Read More
On Saturday they beat Brackley Town 1-0 in the National League North play-off semi-final.
Then on Sunday, Boston United who finished seventh in the sixth tier, travelled to AFC Fylde who finished second, and won 2-0.
Because York finished fifth and above Boston in the table, it means the Minstermen will host Boston in the National League North play-off final.
The game is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, May 21, with the winner taking their place in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.