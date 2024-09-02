Seven clubs are represented in our final Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for August.

There were two player nominations apiece for Leeds United, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Rotherham United. And who gets the managers’ nod?

Here’s our XI.

Goalkeeper

Mateo Joseph impressed for Leeds United against Hull City. Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Town’s best on the day and made a key early save to thwart Sam Nombe and then a brilliant one to deny Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Defence

Mael de Gevigney (Barnsley)

Did his bit as Barnsley produced an accomplished display across the park at Crawley.

Harry Souttar (Sheffield United)

Commanding defensive performance helped United record a clean sheet against Watford and showed just why Chris Wilder wanted to sign him in the process.

Junior Firpo (Leeds United)

Strong in his defensive work and impressed going forward. Good assist for United’s second goal against Hull.

Midfield

Manor Solomon (Leeds United)

Whet the appetite with glimpses of quality on a highly proficient debut.

Liam Kelly (Rotherham United)

Nous, leadership, heavy involvement with the old head producing a masterful performance against Town.

Joe Powell (Rotherham United)

Showed touches of aplomb and his set-plays also threatened as he and Kelly comfortably outshone Town in the middle ground on Saturday.

Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough)

The USA international is settling exceedingly well at Boro. Lucky when his shot, which was going wide, deflected in off Aaron Ramsey at Cardiff, but his overall display was excellent.

Adam Phillips (Barnsley)

Showed his class and goalscoring prowess with a fine opener before skillfully winning a penalty and converting it. One of the best goalscoring midfielders in League One, quite simply.

Forwards

Mateo Joseph (Leeds United)

Finally got the goal that his accomplished early-season performances have deserved, with a deadly close-range finish against Hull.

Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Another majestic brace and showed, once again, just how important he is to the Rovers’ cause.