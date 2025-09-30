The latest Yorkshire Team of the Week - featuring Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and more

No less than nine teams are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week and final one for September.

There's two votes apiece for Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday - and who gets the manager's nod?

Goalkeeper

Ian Lawlor (Doncaster Rovers)

Saved a penalty in his first league start since December 2023 and justified his recall at Luton.

Defence

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough)

Continued his excellent and rejuvenated start to the season at Southampton. Brilliant through-ball for Boro's leveller.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Strong in both boxes and scored a thumping header against Bournemouth.

Joe Rodon powered a header home for Leeds United against AFC Bournemouth. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town)

Magnificent at the back as the Sulphurites stunned high-flying Gillingham.

Midfield/wing-backs

Josh Neufville (Bradford City)

Continued his barnstorming start to the campaign with his third goal in successive league games for table-topping City. What a signing.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Leader of the pack and showed his immense important to Wednesday yet again versus QPR.

Barry Bannan showed his class as Sheffield Wednesday faced Queens Park Rangers. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Sean Longstaff (Leeds United)

Man-of-the-match display crowned by a fabulous first goal in Leeds colours. Tenacious performance full of nous.

Harry Amass (Sheffield Wednesday)

The Manchester United loanee showed his qualities going forward and defensively and marked himself out as a young player worth watching.

Attacking midfielders

Leo Castledine (Huddersfield Town)

Wonderful, classy winner for Town at Exeter. Quality in his locker, for sure.

Callum O'Hare (Sheffield United)

Produced a huge goal - and maybe moment too - in the Blades' season at Oxford. An impish display from a quality player on his day.

Forward

Oli McBurnie (Hull City)

Continued his impressive start to his Tigers career with another well-taken goal against Watford. Also hit the post.