Tour de Yorkshire 2019 route: all the stages of the men's and women's race

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 will be racing its way across the county this week as it returns for its fifth edition.

The four day cycling spectacle is taking place between Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 May, and will meander through 150 villages, towns and cities along the way

The men's race concludes in Leeds on 5 May with a sprint finish along The Headrow

The men's race will cover a distance of 617.5km (384 miles) over four stages, while the women's race covers 264km (164 miles) over two stages.

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 route

Stage 1 - Doncaster to Selby

Stage 1 of the men's race kicks off in Doncaster on Thursday 2 May and ends in Selby.

The tour kicks off in Doncaster on 2 May, and takes in numerous towns before the grand finale in Leeds on 5 May

Starting at 1.05pm, the 178.5km (110.9 miles) stage heads towards Beverley, passing Cowick Hall (2.05pm) and Howden Minster (2.21pm).

The first intermediate spring of the race will take place shortly before the peloton arrives in Beverley, in Elloughton, at around 2.59pm.

The race then heads through the Yorkshire Wolds onto the first classified climb at Baggaby Hill (4.25pm), before a quick descent into Pocklington for the second intermediate sprint of the stage around 4.29pm.

The riders will speed towards Selby and reach the stage finish at about 5.29pm outside Selby Abbey.

Stage 2 - Barnsley to Bedale

Stage 2 of the tour begins in Barnsley where the women's race kicks off at 9.05am, followed by the men at 2.45pm, to cover a distance of 132km (82 miles).

The riders will head in a north-easterly direction towards Pontefract, where they will reach the first intermediate sprint of the race (women at 9.45am/men at 3.21pm).

The route then skirts around Leeds before heading to the village of Leathley (10.55am / 4.22pm), and later arriving at the Côte de Lindley (10.58am / 4.25pm) for the first of five new climbs on this year's route.

The peloton will reach Harrogate next (11.07am / 4.32pm), with the second intermediate sprint taking place along Parliament Street (11.21 / 4.45pm).

The route then continues north through Ripon (11.54am / 5.13pm), before heading into Bedale for a sprint finish (12.33pm / 5.47pm).

Stage 3 - Bridlington to Scarborough

Stage 3 begins along the Yorkshire coast at Bridlington (women at 9.05am / men at 2.45pm), for a distance of 132km (82 miles).

The race then heads into the North York Moors National Park where riders will tackle the Côte de Silpho, before an intermediate sprint just after Harwood Dale (10.31am / 15.44pm).

Continuing north, the route than begins an undulating 52km loop just after Fylingdales (10.46am / 3.57pm), and will then pass through Robin Hood's Bay (10.48am / 3.59pm) and onto the Côte de Hooks House Farm climb (10.51am / 4.02pm).

Whitby is the next stop of the route, with riders tackling a second intermediate sprint in front of Whitby Abbey (11.01am / 4.10pm) before entering the town centre.

Beautiful coastal views will be enjoyed along the approach to Sandsend (11.11am / 4.18pm), ahead of the climb up Côte de Lythe Bank (11.14am / 4.21pm).

The riders then head inland up the Côtes de Grosmont (11.45am / 4.47pm) and Ugglebarnby (11.56am / 4.56pm), onto a descent into Scarbrough (12.34pm / 5.28pm) along the South Bay, around the castle walls and finally to the finish along the North Bay.

This marks the end of the women's race, with the winner crowned in Scarborough after two tough stages.

Stage 4 - Halifax to Leeds

The fourth and final stage of the men's race encompasses a distance of 175km (108.7 miles) and includes more inclines than any of the previous three days.

Beginning at The Piece Hall in Halifax at 12.35pm, the riders will head into Brontë Country and up Haworth's cobbled Main Street (1.10pm), which is one of the most iconic locations from past years.

The route then heads up the Côte de Goose Eye (1.20pm) for the first big climb of the day, before crossing into Craven and up the Côte de Barden Moor (1.46pm) for the next classified climb.

Riders then head into the Yorkshire Dales National Park for the first intermediate sprint in the shadow of Kilnsey Crag (2.13pm), before hitting the Côte de Park Rash (2.26pm).

A descent into Middleham follows (2.53pm), with the peloton continuing on to Masham (3.15pm) ahead of the Côte de Greenhow Hill (3.55pm) and the final categorised climb at Otley Chevin (4.34pm).

The race then heads towards Leeds, taking in one last intermediate sprint in Tinshill (4.46pm), before reaching the city centre for the stage finish along The Headrow (5.03pm).

