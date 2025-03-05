Leeds Rhinos’ new captain is a former World Cup winner who has played in the most famous arena on the planet - but just not in the sport of netball.

Beth Brittain is a two-time World Cup champion in the whacky sport of dodgeball, having won gold in the women’s and mixed team event at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. Dodgeball was made famous by the Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller, 2004 film A True Underdog Story which captured the fun and craziness of the game.

“I played all sports at school, I went to a school tournament and got picked up by the England dodgeball coach,” says Brittain, 26, who will captain Leeds Rhinos in the new Netball Super League season which begins in Sheffield on Saturday.

“With my netball background I was one of the only girls running towards the ball and trying to catch it instead of trying to dodge it, so that probably flagged me up straight away.

Leeds Rhinos new captain Beth Brittain.

“I loved it and ended up playing for England in the World Cup at Madison Square Garden and won gold in women’s and mixed.

“It’s a sport that’s near enough as crazy as the film - just minus the spanners and the wrenches.”

Fast forward a handful of years and Brittain is all about keeping the ball in play and getting it to the net as the sport she has made a career out of takes its boldest step yet towards professionalism.

Arena games (though not at Madison Square Garden), TV contracts and full-time deals for players comprise the governing body’s Netball 2.0 vision.

Beth Brittain, the new Leeds Rhinos captain, and her head coach Lauren Palmer.

Having played for Wasps, Strathclyde and Surrey over her five-year career in Super League, Brittain is one of just 80 players tasked with taking the game forward across the eight teams.

Which makes being asked to captain Leeds by the new head coach, Lauren Palmer, all the more special. “A real honour, especially as we’re moving the league forward into a new professional era,” says Brittain.

“I’ve seen the progression of the sport and obviously now the first year the sport has turned professional with a 10-year plan is a really exciting time to be involved. I’m glad I worked hard and can say ‘look where I am now’.”

Rhinos train Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with daytime and evening session.

Some of the players - like Brittain - have a job alongside playing. Others are dedicating themselves full-time to the sport.

“I’m not full-time yet,” says Brittain, whose husband is footballer Callum, once of Barnsley but now at Blackburn Rovers.

“Listen, we’ve got to be realistic, there’s still a long way to go in female sport, it’s not quite at the standard or has the backing as the men, so I have a job alongside it, but it has taken a step up this year, the money has increased and it is definitely a step in the right direction and it’s the only way forward to increase the game.”

The season begins with the Netball Super Cup at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena this Saturday with all eight teams in action.