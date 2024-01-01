From Leeds United's Archie Gray to Diamond Hollie Armitage, here's 20 Yorkshire sporting stars to watch in 2024

Yorkshire has a rich sporting heritage and as Olympic year dawns with a European Championships to look forward to and two Cricket World Cups, there are ample opportunities for our sporting stars to further enhance this county’s standing as one of the great sporting tribes.

So who are the rising young stars of the White Rose to watch out for over the coming 12 months as they blaze a sporting trail?

Here are 20 Yorkshire names for you to follow in 2024. None of these are Olympians – we’ll give you 10 to watch in Paris on Tuesday.

1 - Hollie Armitage: Starting with cricket, full England honours may not be far away for the talented all-rounder, who recently represented England A in India. The 26-year-old from Huddersfield top-scored with 52 in the opening T20 in a series that England A won 2-1.

One to watch in 2024 - Northern Diamonds' captain Hollie Armitage (Picture: SWPix.com)

2 - Jafer Chohan: Yorkshire signed the leg-spinner on a rookie deal last season and he made a favourable impact. A product of the South Asian Cricket Academy, the 21-year-old made 13 appearances in the T20 Blast, showing enough to suggest he has a bright future.

3&4 - The Grays: Archie Gray has caught the eye for Leeds United this season as a midfielder and a right-back and if the Whites win promotion in 2024 he will have the stage to go up another level. Next year might be too early for the 17-year-old's brother Harry, two years younger and a striker, but the prospect of another set of Gray brothers representing Leeds is exciting.

5 - Bailey Cadamarteri: Another with footballing pedigree as the son of former striker Danny, Bailey made a quick impact when breaking into Sheffield Wednesday's first team under Danny Rohl, and the Owls have been shrewd in tying down a player tipped for big things.

6 - Fabio Jalo: Part of the first team already at Barnsley, if you ask Neil Collins. A gifted young talent with an exceedingly bright future, the teenage forward appeared for Portugal at under-18 and under-19s level in 2023. Barnsley might do well to keep Jalo.

One to watch in 2024: Yorkshire's Cat Ferguson, 17, after coming second in the Women's Junior Road Race in Glasgow in August (Picture: SWPix.com)

7 - Law McCabe: 2023 was a special year for Middlesbrough's homegrown product, with the midfielder - who only turned 17 in June - making his debut in the recent home game with Preston. McCabe recently penned a new contract to the end of the 2026-27 season - showing just how highly Boro think of him.

8 Tom Deakin: Back on English soil after spending most of his life in Australia, Deakin has a free run at the hooker position at Huddersfield Giants. A product of the Sydney Roosters academy, the youngster is primed to make a name for himself in Super League.

9 - Sinead Peach: How do you back up a year in which you won the league leaders’ shield, the Super League Grand Final and were named Woman of Steel? Well, Sinead Peach of Leeds and the captain of York Valkyries, you try and do it again.

10 - Ellie Kildunne: Switching codes and Ellie Kildunne of Keighley is already a World Cup finalist of 14 months ago but she built on that in 2023 with a number of try-scoring performances and should do even better as the Red Roses build to the next World Cup in 2025.

One to watch in 2024 - Doncaster's Joshua Berry who qualified for the DP World Tour as an 18-year-old amateur (Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

11 - Joshua Berry: The 18-year-old golfer from Doncaster sensationally secured a spot on the DP World Tour while still an amateur back in November. An exciting year lay ahead as he tries to compete with the big boys.

12 - Charlotte Heath: The leading amateur at last year’s Women’s British Open, the Huddersfield golfer is blazing quite the trail in the unpaid ranks. She has represented England, Great Britain and Ireland at the Curtis Cup and a star of the Florida State University team.

13 - Cat Ferguson: Another cyclist from that hotbed just south of the Yorkshire Dales, the 17-year-old is an emerging star in women’s cycling. She was a silver medallist in the junior women’s road race in Glasgow and a medallist in world cyclo-cross events too. She will continue her education with World Tour team Movistar in 2024.

14&15 - Liam Pullen and Stan Moody: Two of the rising stars of the world snooker hail from Yorkshire; York’s Pullen, 18, and Halifax’s Moody. It was the latter who beat the former in Australia in February in the World Junior final but both are now embarking on the senior tour.

One to watch in 2024 - York's teenage snooker star Liam Pullen.

16 – Owen Bruton: The 17-year-old forward has built on his 2022-23 breakout season for Hull Seahawks, earning a call-up to the Great Under-20s squad for December's Division 2A World Championships, where he helped them secure a third-place finish. 2024 will only see further improvements.

17 - Asia Harris: The teenage squash starlet from Pontefract who mixes it with the men in the ultra-competitive Yorkshire Squash League on a Wednesday is finding her feet on the professional tour.

18 - Imogen Allison: A World Cup finalist with netball’s England Roses in 2023, the Huddersfield-born wing defence has just moved to Super League champions Manchester Thunder and is gaining more of a leadership role with the Roses.

19 - Junaid Bostan: The 21-year-old from Rotherham enjoyed a stellar 2023, adding another four wins to his undefeated record on the road towards long-term glory.

20 – Jonny Peate: shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year, the young jockey, based at Roger Fell and Sean Murray's Nawton stable, has 38 winners this season. Similar success next year will see him shed his apprentice tag.