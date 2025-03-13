Geva Mentor's verdict on England Netball's transition into professionalism and why she came back to Leeds Rhinos

Having been involved in netball’s move towards professionalism in Australia nearly two decades ago, there is perhaps no better person to advise and reassure England Netball that they are doing the right thing as they stand at the gateway of a new era, than Geva Mentor.

For the 40-year-old England Roses legend, who went to six Commonwealth Games, is back on court for a second season with Leeds Rhinos as they embark on the 2025 season.

It is the dawning of a new era for the sport in this country; new teams, a streamlined league, new broadcast deals and more arena games. One of the signature aspects of the 10-year Netball 2.0 plan is more money for the players which in time will grow and encourage them to go full-time.

Mentor has seen pretty much everything in a career spanning more than 20 years, headlined by that glorious Commonwealth title on the Gold Coast in 2018, including a decade earlier, the dawn of professionalism in Australia.

Back for more: Geva Mentor is back for a second season with Leeds Rhinos.

“Back in 2008 I was playing my club netball out in Australia when it went professional, so it’s nice to be part of it at a pivotal point in this country,” Mentor told The Yorkshire Post.

“Hopefully I can share my knowledge, experience and learnings, and not just with the players, but with the league, the officials, and help the sport evolve. I love what I’ve been able to gain from the sport and I want other people to experience that as well.”

New rules including rolling substitutes and the introduction of the two-point super shot will take time for the players and coaches to adjust to, but having experienced it in Australia towards the latter end of her 15 years Down Under, Mentor thinks it will be a winner with crowds.

While she believes the game will advance quickly on the court, off it, she applauds Netball England for giving themselves time to professionalise the sport.

Geva Mentor training with her Leeds Rhinos netball team-mates ahead of the new season which begins on Friday night against Birmingham Panthers (Picture: Simon Hulme)

“Hats off to them for the homework and due diligence they’ve done,” she said. “It’s not going to happen overnight, this 10-year plan allows facilities to be refurbed or built, for resources to be put in the right places.

“To me, professionalisation for our athletes looks like players having this as their full-time job, they’re not coming to it after a six-hour shift at work or being at uni all day and then training 8pm til 10pm at night. That’s not an elite environment.

“Getting the infrastructure in place to help us become professional is important, and then in a couple of years time the salaries will enable girls to live off that and there are resources to support their well-being.

“It’s going to take time. We need to build the eyeballs on the game, whether that’s through commercial, ratings or attendances.”

New Leeds Rhinos head coach Lauren Palmer (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Mentor is transitioning into life after playing with a voluntary role in Netball France, the country where she has made her home. Despite the eight-hour commute to get to Rhinos training, she was happy to be back for a second season.

“Familiarity was key for me. I just want to be there to empower those girls at the start of the journey,” said Mentor, whose Rhinos - fresh from reaching the final of last weekend’s Netball Super Cup – are back in Sheffield tomorrow for their season opener against Birmingham Panthers at the Canon Medical Arena.

“I know we’ve had a few changes and a new coach but I’m excited to find some new consistency and just build on what I started last year, and that’s getting out into the community and meeting so many netball enthusiasts, particularly in Yorkshire.

“To be able to connect with them has been super special. Having been based down in Australia for 15 years before that it was nice to feel the love.

“It’s nice to give back a bit. Through the foundation I was out a lot, it’s nice to get out into the local clubs and travel around the county.

“With Lauren as our head coach now she’s really going to develop those pathways, making sure we have strong pathways up to the senior team to make sure Leeds Rhinos don’t lose all these great players we have.