"I at least wanted to show why I made the semi-final": Oliver Lines on painful semi-final defeat to John Higgins

Oliver Lines admitted ‘the nerves got the better of me’ after being knocked out by John Higgins in the Unibet British Open semi-finals.

The Leeds potter – playing in the biggest match of his career, and first ranking semi-final – never managed to get into the match in Cheltenham after losing a scrappy opening frame, before succumbing to a 6-0 defeat.

And while the pain was raw on Saturday, when the 29-year-old reflects on a successful week on the table – banking much-needed points, which saw him jump from 99th to 83rd in the world rankings – the positives far outweigh defeat against a four-time world champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higgins yesterday played Mark Selby in his 56th ranking event final.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Lines who reached the semi-final of the British Open.

As for Lines, he had little time to dwell on his loss, as he is back in Sheffield this week for the International Championship qualifiers.

“I didn’t settle today, the nerves got the better of me,” admitted Lines. “Disappointed, I at least wanted to show why I made the semi-final.

“Even the easiest pots were looking so difficult, which is annoying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was a bit excited before the game, but when I got out there the excitement goes, it gets serious, and I just didn’t handle it very well.

“I played well all week. I didn’t really give myself a chance mentally today. You can’t play like that against someone of John’s class because that’s what happens.”

Lines reached the semi-finals after beating Cheung Ka Wai, Sunny Akani, Halifax teenager Stan Moody before facing Jak Jones in the last eight.

Jones – who reached last season’s World Championship final at the Crucible – was an overwhelming favourite, but Lines stunned the world No 16 with a 5-4 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if his experience in Cheltenham would help him going forward, Lines replied: “Right now it doesn’t feel like that, but I am sure in a few days time I will look back and know I have had a good week.

"When John shook my hand, even he said it’s been a positive week, and just unlucky today.

“I just need to keep trying get there, more and more, so I can do something different next time.

“I haven’t got much time to dwell, I have qualifiers in a couple of days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lines was on the losing end of a hard-fought 33-minute opening frame, and relinquished his lead in the next after Higgins punished the man two decades his junior for a mistake on the last red.

The younger opponent could not take advantage of Higgins’ clipped red in the third frame, one the Scot went on to win after extending his advantage with a break of 57 before making it 4-0 ahead of the interval.

Higgins booked his place in Sunday’s showdown with breaks of 64 and 67 in the final two frames.

The 49-year-old is looking to become the oldest winner of a ranking event since 1982 and the second most senior after Ray Reardon, who was 50 when he won the 1982 Professional Players tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selby battled to a 6-3 victory over Mark Allen in his semi-final, quelling an attempted fightback from the Northern Irishman.

Selby opened up a 3-0 lead, knocking in a break of 105 in the second frame, before Allen got on the board.

But 4-1 became 4-3 as Allen, who scored a maximum 147 earlier in the event, fought hard, adding another big century as he racked up a 130 break in frame seven.