For every ambitious young professional like Charlie Thornton of Fulford teeing it up at Final Qualifying on Tuesday trying to reach the Open at Royal Troon, there is a major winner like Justin Rose hoping to get back to the game’s oldest major for the umpteenth time.

Such a gulf in experience exemplifies the wide range of talent on show across four courses as 288 golfers bid for just 16 places on offer at Troon from July 18-21.

Thornton, the former Scottish Amateur Open champion, has only been a pro for two years and never played in the Open, but tees off two groups ahead of Rose – the 2013 US Open champion who burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old amateur qualifier at the Open in 1998 – at Burnham & Berrow in Somerset on Tuesday.

Like the rest of the players they will be looking to negotiate the 36 holes in as few shots as possible.

Justin Rose will bid to qualify for the Open through Final Qualifying on Tuesday (Picture: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

West Lancashire, where former Masters winner Sergio Garcia is drawn, is the closest of the four courses to Yorkshire and sees a good number of players from the White Rose hoping to qualify.

Sam Bairstow did it in 2021 and 2022 and is joined by fellow DP World Tour players Dan Brown and Marcus Armitage and John Parry who won on the Challenge Tour last week. Also at West Lancashire are David Houlding (Moortown), George Ash and Ben Brown (Hallowes), Adam Walker (2020protour), David Hague (Malton), Sam Rook (Lindrick) and Rotherham’s Ben Schmidt.

James Walker of The Oaks in York has been drawn at Royal Cinque Ports in Kent along with another former US Open winner in Graeme McDowell.