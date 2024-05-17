The Ukrainian's net worth has dramatically increased in recent years following his move to the heavyweight division

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set to do battle in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for the undisputed heavyweight crown. It promises to be a big pay day for both men as they face off in the Middle East, with the winner also set to be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight king since 1999.

Usyk has made millions in recent years following his step up from cruiserweight to heavyweight, while he also has a number of business exploits and charity projects to keep him busy when not preparing for fights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before his two fights with then-world champion Anthony Joshua, Usyk had an estimated net worth of just £4 million. Since then, however, this rough figure has risen to around £45 million, according to TalkSPORT.

Unlike Fury, he is not the face of any major business endeavours, but he is sponsored by Boxraw and Rival. According to Rocket Reach, Rival generates an annual revenue of around £4.8 million but we don’t know much of this goes in Usyk’s pocket.

Usyk does, however, own a boxing social media platform named ‘Ready to Fight’, though it is unclear how much revenue it generates. He also runs a non-profit organisation which is designed to aid people in his native country who have suffered through the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.

Furthermore, Usyk is the founder of Usyk-17 Promotions, a boxing promotion which aims to give young boxers a chance to get their fledgling careers off the ground. Most of Usyk’s net worth can be attributed to just one fight - namely, his second bout with Anthony Joshua, for which he reportedly received a fight purse of just under £60 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, for his first fight with AJ, Usyk made just £3.3 million from his share of the fight purse. Additionally, he only made £4.8 million for his title defence against Daniel Dubois and under £800,000 when he fought Tony Bellew for the undisputed cruiserweight world titles.

How can I watch the fight?