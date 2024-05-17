Oleksandr Usyk net worth: Biggest fight purses and business ventures ahead of Tyson Fury fight
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set to do battle in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for the undisputed heavyweight crown. It promises to be a big pay day for both men as they face off in the Middle East, with the winner also set to be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight king since 1999.
Usyk has made millions in recent years following his step up from cruiserweight to heavyweight, while he also has a number of business exploits and charity projects to keep him busy when not preparing for fights.
Before his two fights with then-world champion Anthony Joshua, Usyk had an estimated net worth of just £4 million. Since then, however, this rough figure has risen to around £45 million, according to TalkSPORT.
Unlike Fury, he is not the face of any major business endeavours, but he is sponsored by Boxraw and Rival. According to Rocket Reach, Rival generates an annual revenue of around £4.8 million but we don’t know much of this goes in Usyk’s pocket.
Usyk does, however, own a boxing social media platform named ‘Ready to Fight’, though it is unclear how much revenue it generates. He also runs a non-profit organisation which is designed to aid people in his native country who have suffered through the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.
Furthermore, Usyk is the founder of Usyk-17 Promotions, a boxing promotion which aims to give young boxers a chance to get their fledgling careers off the ground. Most of Usyk’s net worth can be attributed to just one fight - namely, his second bout with Anthony Joshua, for which he reportedly received a fight purse of just under £60 million.
In contrast, for his first fight with AJ, Usyk made just £3.3 million from his share of the fight purse. Additionally, he only made £4.8 million for his title defence against Daniel Dubois and under £800,000 when he fought Tony Bellew for the undisputed cruiserweight world titles.
How can I watch the fight?
The fight will be available for viewing on DAZN PPV, with details on how to purchase found HERE. PPV events are only available to customers with a DAZN subscription but you can buy the event at the same time as you sign up to DAZN. PPV content is limited to viewing on a single device, with DAZN supported on mobile, desktop, smart TVs and some gaming consoles. It is also available on Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.
