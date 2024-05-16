Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face each other for the first time on Saturday night with the pair boosting strong professional records

One of the biggest fights in the rich history of heavyweight boxing is just days away. Tyson Fury will take on Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed title fight on Saturday, May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The pair are both undefeated in the professional ranks but which boxer has the more impressive run up to this fight? Fury has spent his entire career at heavyweight, while Usyk has had more fights at cruiserweight. In any case, we’ll leave no stone unturned as we dissect both men’s records ahead of Saturday’s mega-money match-up.

Tyson Fury career record

Currently, Fury has a professional boxing record of 34 wins, 0 losses and 1 draw. 24 of his 34 wins have come by way of knockout. Fury’s amateur career was relatively brief - he chose to turn professional at the age of 20. In contrast, Usyk did not turn pro until he was 26.

After defeating a handful of journeymen, Fury’s first big fight came against Dereck Chisora, who he beat by unanimous decision. He would fight Chisora twice more after this - once in 2014 and again in 2022.

His first world title fight came in 2015, where he shocked the world by beating Wladimir Klitschko - he would soon vacate his belts, however, during a three-year hiatus. After his return, he fought then-WBC champion Deontay Wilder to a controversial draw - in the rematch, Fury comprehensively dispatched the American by TKO in the 7th round.

The third fight between the two was much more evenly contested, as they traded knockdowns - Fury eventually wore down Wilder and knocked him out in the 11th round. Since then, Fury has only fought twice, failing to impress on both occasions. Against Usyk, he will need to find a way to get back to his best.

Oleksandr Usyk career record

Usyk has a record of 21 wins, 0 losses and 0 draws in professional boxing - 14 of these 21 wins have been knockouts. In the heavyweight division, Usyk has a record of 5-0-0.

Following a stellar amateur career, Usyk fought several lower-tier opponents in his native Ukraine with other contests in Germany, before beating the previously undefeated Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBO world cruiserweight title.

He would follow this up with wins over Marco Huck, Michael Hunter and Mairis Briedis before he unified the division with a wide unanimous decision victory over Murat Gassiev. Afterwards, Usyk moved up to heavyweight.

He defeated Chazz Witherspoon and Dereck Chisora before getting a chance at the world title. Usyk fought Anthony Joshua, upsetting the odds to take AJ’s belts away and defending them in a rematch. He would then beat Daniel Dubois in a controversial encounter - Usyk took a knee after a low blow, which several audiences believe was a legal body shot.

Who has the better record?

A simple question but tt’s difficult to say. While Usyk’s standard of opponents is indisputably greater than that of Fury’s, he has spent most of his career at cruiserweight - at heavyweight, his only notable accomplishments are his wins over Anthony Joshua.

Fury, meanwhile, has beaten Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder on two occasions. As such, it depends how one wishes to look at it - Fury has the better record at heavyweight alone, but Usyk’s is far superior if his exploits at cruiserweight are factored in.

