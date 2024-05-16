Here’s how you can watch the undisputed heavyweight world title bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is just around the corner and it is one of the most anticipated boxing contests in recent memory. Fans from all around the world will be tuning in for the titanic encounter - including those from the UK - as the heavyweight division will be unified by one of the current champions.

Below, we have rounded up all the information you need to watch the fight, plus details of an exciting undercard.

When is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk taking place?

The ‘Ring of Fire’ show is due to begin at 5pm GMT on Saturday, May 18. The ringwalks for the main event are expected to take place at around 11pm, though this could vary depending on the outcomes and the respective lengths of the other fights on the card.

How can I watch the fight?

The fight will be available for viewing on DAZN PPV, with details on how to purchase found HERE. PPV events are only available to customers with a DAZN subscription but you can buy the event at the same time as you sign up to DAZN. PPV content is limited to viewing on a single device, with DAZN supported on mobile, desktop, smart TVs and some gaming consoles. It is also available on Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

Who is on the undercard?

The highlight of the undercard is Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis 2. Opetaia won the IBF and lineal cruiserweight titles from Briedis back in 2022 after a thrilling encounter - now, the two are set to run it back with everything on the line once again.

Additionally, heavyweight contenders Agit Kabayel and Frank Sanchez will come to blows - we’ll also see stars such as Joe Cordina, Moses Itauma and Sergey Kovalev on the card.

The full undercard for Ring of Fire is as follows:

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

What has been said ahead of the fight?

Just under a week before the fight, Fury said [via Sky Sports]: "It's not personal. It's strictly business for both fighters. There's a lot of stuff on the line, but I don't hate him. I respect him as a man, as a fighter. Anyone would have to respect the man's achievements. He's unified heavyweight champion, undisputed cruiserweight champion.

"I'm the best. I'm just defending my 'best-ness' against him. We have weight divisions for a reason. When the cruiserweights step up to the big boys, usually they get found wanting. You can beat the average big ones, but you can't beat the elite big ones because size really matters. These are facts."

Meanwhile, Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, had this to say: “It's the fight of a lifetime. The whole world is waiting for it. Let's pray for Tyson and expect that the guy enters the ring.