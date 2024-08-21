Bennett Koch has become the Sheffield Sharks’ 11th and final signing for the forthcoming Super League Basketball season - but the Yorkshire club won’t have their fan favourite straight away.

The 6ft 10in, 27-year-old centre from Wisconsin, who is a monster on the glass at both ends of the court, will return for the second year of his two-year deal and sixth season overall, but not until November when he is expected to have finally overcome the back injury that ended his season early midway through the play-offs.

Sharks have recruited a lot of North American imports this year, including seven new faces, but have managed to add Koch because he is going through the naturalisation process which will allow him to compete as a British player.

Sharks ceo Sarah Backovic explained: “We have a great partnership with Bennett and his loyalty over the years has put him in a good position to qualify for residency in the UK.

Bennett Koch is returning to the Sheffield Sharks for a sixth season (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“His injury has been quite a challenge, therefore his return will be in good time to ensure it is a full recovery for this season’s campaign.”

Head coach Atiba Lyons, whose squad report for pre-season training on Monday, added: “Bennett had to shoulder a lot as a big man for the Sharks over the years and I am excited to see him in a squad that can support his style of play without all the pressure on him.

“He is a great person with a humble attitude so it's good to see him back under new circumstances.”

The seven new faces joining the Sharks are:

The big man: Sheffield's Bennett Koch scores against the Surrey Scorchers (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Jacob Groves, 23, forward, 1st-year pro from University of Virginia

Drake Jeffies, 25, shooting guard, 3rd year pro with G League experience

Jamell Anderson, 34, British forward, from Manchester Giants

Mike Ochereobia, 35, British centre, from Africa

Makhi Mitchell, 24, forward, 1st-year pro from University of Arkansas

EC Matthews, 28, guard, experience in Africa, USA and Europe

Returning to the team are:

Rodney Glasgow Jnr, 31, guard, club captain, fourth season

Jordan Ratinho, 26, guard, fifth season