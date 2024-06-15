THE CHALLENGE of trying to emulate the treble-winning exploits of 2023-24 is what has drawn Colton Saucerman back to Sheffield Steelers for a second season.

The 32-year-old defenceman arrived in South Yorkshire already boasting an impressive resume and went on to significantly enhance that by playing a pivotal role in the Steelers landing the Elite League regular season title as well as the Challenge Cup and play-off crowns.

Being part of that kind of success is often infectious, meaning there was little doubt in the American’s mind when it came to deciding where his future lay in 2024-25.

BACK FOR MORE: Colton Saucerman played a pivotal role in Sheffield Steelers' treble-winning season and returns for the 2024-25 campaign. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“The hardest thing to do in sport is to repeat, but that is the challenge,” said Saucerman. “To test ourselves against the best.

“We know other teams will improve and that there will be a target on our backs. Everyone will be gunning for us and so I felt I had to come back and help defend our titles.”

Saucerman, who spent a year back in the ECHL at Allen Americans prior to joining the Steelers, following two seasons in Europe, said the kind of strong ‘brotherhood’ that permeated the Steelers’ roster last season made for a unique experience.

“It was a special group of players,” he added. “It is very rare for a group to get on so well as we all did last year

HAPPY DAYS: Colton Saucerman celebrates the Elite League title success with teamates Daniel Ciampini and Kevin Tansey (right). Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

"Every player had the same buy-in from day one - it was so special to do what we did with that group - the culture, the brotherhood was incredible.”

Saucerman is the third defenceman to be confirmed for 2024-25 by head coach Aaron Fox - following in the footsteps of Kevin Tansey and Dominic Cormier. His stats alone suggest why it should be no surprise he is back for a second term.

The 5ft 9ins right-hander was the leading defenceman in terms of point-scoring for the Steelers, posting eight goals and 42 assists in 68 league, cup and play-off games, while boasting a +22 in the league.

“Colton had an outstanding year for us offensively last year and was instrumental in our power play being first in the league,” said Fox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was also a +22 and we could match him up against anyone in the league. He is a great competitor and someone who is willing to stick up for his team-mates when needed