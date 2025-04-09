MATT BISSONNETTE acknowledges he has hit the “jackpot” after joining Leeds Knights last summer.

The Canadian has been a big hit since making the switch from NIHL National rivals Sheffield Steeldogs, proving king of the assists for a team that he has already helped to league and National Cup success.

In all, the wily left-hander has posted 108 points in 62 games - 81 of them assists.

But it isn’t just about the stats for Bissonnette, his appreciative team-mates or his coach, Ryan Aldridge.

It is the veteran presence he provides on the youngest team in the league that has proved as crucial as anything else throughout 2024-25.

And after emerging from their second weekend of Group A play-off hockey top of the standings with two games remaining, hopes are high Bissonnette - already with 12 points in the post-season - can help inspire an unprecedented treble for the Knights.

It would make what has already been a memorable season for the 33-year-old even more special.

“I hit the jackpot, I definitely hit the jackpot coming here,” said Bissonnette. “I knew what I was getting into, the players around me are pretty remarkable and so hats off to them - they welcomed me with open arms and I’ve just done what I think I was brought here to do.

TEAMWORK: Matt Bissonnette (centre) celebrates a goal in Saturday's play-off clash at home to Hull Seahawks with Leeds Knights' team-mates Noah McMullin (left) and Matt Barron. Picture: Kevin Bland/Knights Media.

“That is to be a veteran, somebody that the other guys can talk to me, ask me questions and I kind of treat everybody the same.

“I just wanted to win and it’s worked out well so far and I’m really happy to be here.”

The offensive influence of Bissonnette was there for all to see across both group playoff encounters against Hull Seahawks last weekend, scoring the first two goals on home ice for his team before teeing up both Mac Howlett and Barron from behind the goal with patient, pinpoint feeds.

The following night in Hull, saw him score the crucial game-tying goal in the 54th minute before adding an empty netter for good measure to seal victory.

READY FOR ACTION: Matt Bissonnette has proved an overhwlmingly positive influence on Leeds Knights this season, posting 108 points in just 62 games - 81 of them assists. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

As a result, Bissonnette has found plenty of willing allies alongside him throughout the campaign, none more so than fellow Canadian Matt Barron, who has benefitted from having such a prominent set-up guy as Bissonnette, comfortably surpassing last season’s goal tally this time around with 59 to his name - already 20 more than in 2023-24.

“I’ve scored more goals this year, which is something I was keen to do,” said Barron. “But it would be tough not to shout out Bizz for that because he seems to have found me in front of the net for a lot of them - that’s been a good combination.”

The feeling is clearly mutual.

“I love playing with him,” added Bissonnette. “We get along pretty good on and off the ice, you can tell we gel pretty good out there. He knows that if he gets open I’ll find him and this weekend he found me a few times.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Matt Bissonnette has been a welcome addition to Leeds Knights' roster this season, already helping them to NIHL National league and cup success. Picture: Rob Halls/Knights Media.

“It’s nice for him to repay the favour - but I’ve still got a few more to score before I catch him I think!”

Not surprisingly, Aldridge has appreciated the influence Bissonnette has had on the team - providing exactly what he hoped for when signing him last summer.

“If I’m being completely honest, he had a bit of a slow start but I think that was maybe because of the way we play,” said Aldridge.

“But he worked hard in the summer to get ready for the season and he’s leading us every night.

“He’s one of them Matty Haywood, Matt Barron, Noah McMullin characters that when you have them on your team, you always have a chance to win - and, as a coach, you love to be around them.