World Championship: Daniel Wells finally set for return to Sheffield and Crucible debut
Awarded the Paul Hunter Scholarship, which saw the teenager move from Wales to Sheffield and take up a year’s free training at the World Snooker Academy, he was tipped by many in the sport for a bright future.
But fast forward 17 years and the road to sporting success has been bumpy.
Wells won the European Amateur Championship, climbed into the world’s top 64, and earlier this season reached the semi-finals of the Xi’an Grand Prix – banking a career-best pay day of £34,500.
But over the years the Welshman has battled to retain his professional status, dropping off the main tour several times, and even had other jobs – like cleaning toilets and running a burger van – to pay the bills.
That’s why this morning, when the first round for the main draw of the Halo World Championship is made, Wells will be a proud man.
Now aged 36, and upto 49 in the world rankings, Wells has qualified for the Crucible for the first time in his career. He stunned world No 17 Gary Wilson – the highest ranked player in the qualifiers – at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield in their fourth-round qualifier, winning a final-frame decider 10-9.
Wilson battled back from 6-2 down to 6-6 before a break of 52 secured a nail-biting victory.
"I don't know how I held myself together, I couldn't even stand up," said an emotional Wells, who also beat Huang Jiahao and Dominic Dale in the earlier qualifying rounds.
"I was wondering if it would ever happen. I feel I am good enough to be there and I have worked really hard.
“It has to be the biggest win of my career. When I was 19 (in 2009) I lost 10-9 to Barry Hawkins in the final qualifying round and I thought the world was at my feet.
“Things haven't worked out that way and I haven't come close again until now."
Also set for his Crucible debut is world No 73 Zak Surety, who beat Ricky Walden 10-3.
Surety, 33, from Essex, is having a fine season, having reached the semi-finals of the World Open and will have his alarm clock set for this morning’s draw.
"I am the biggest World Championship fan," said Surety. "I listen to the draw every year and this time I'm actually in it. I I will probably be up at 5am getting nervous waiting for it.
“When I lost in the semis in China (6-5 to John Higgins having led 5-3) it was devastating.
“I was thinking today, it can't happen again can it?
“Surely it's my turn for a nice drive home with a smile on my face. I must be doing something right. When Ricky shook my hand I have never been so relieved.”
David Gilbert battled back from 8-5 down to beat Aaron Hill 10-9, while Sheffield-based Zhao Xintong beat Elliot Slessor 10-8.
Zhao – who trains at Victoria’s Snooker Academy in Sheffield – is actually competing as an amateur, as he relaunches his career following a playing ban for breaching betting regulations.
A former UK champion in York in 2021, the 28-year-old will return to the main Tour next season, Zhao is making his third Crucible appearance.
“I am very happy, I'm so proud of myself,” said Zhao.
“Hopefully I can come back to be a top player, but I need more wins.”
Zhou Yuelong, another Chinese player based in Sheffield, beat countryman Yuan Sijun 10-5, Ben Woollaston overcame Ross Muir 10-4, while Ryan Day knocked out Sunny Akani 10-5.
Last night, China’s Fan Zhengyi beat Nottingham’s Michael Holt 10-4, the same scoreline which saw Iran’s Hossein Vafaei account for Wang Yuchen.
Ali Carter secured his 21st appearance at the Crucible, beating He Guoqiang 10-5
The Crucible draw will be made at 8.45am today on BBC 5 Live Breakfast.