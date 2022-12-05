Albert Vete discusses parting gift to Hull KR fans and Castleford Tigers excitement

By his own admission, Albert Vete did not show Hull KR supporters the best version of himself – one memorable game aside.

The former Melbourne Storm prop made 32 appearances during his two-year spell at Craven Park but injuries prevented him from truly getting into his stride.

The signings of Tom Opacic, Sauaso Sue and Rhys Kennedy signalled the end of Vete's time in east Hull with half of the 2022 season still to play.

But the 29-year-old never allowed his head to drop and was one of the last men standing in the final weeks of the Super League campaign.

Vete saved his best performance for last, helping to inspire 16-man Rovers to a remarkable derby victory at the MKM Stadium with a try and a season-high 119 metres, not to mention a crunching hit on Hull FC prop Scott Taylor.

After struggling for form and fitness throughout his stint with the Robins, the front-rower gave the supporters a parting gift.

"I just felt like I owed it to the fans,” he said.

"It was my last game for Hull KR and I needed to have a good game. The derbies were my favourite games so it was a good way for me to end my time at Hull KR.

Albert Vete after putting in a big hit during the Hull derby in September. (Picture: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

"It was up there with my best performances for the club. That's probably the best I've felt.

"Man, I couldn't catch a break with my calves. I think my longest streak was five games."

It would be fair to say, then, that Super League supporters have yet to see the best of Vete.

"I don't think so," he agreed.

Albert Vete's stay at Hull KR was plagued by injuries. (Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"My goal is to keep my body and mind healthy and fit. When I've done that, it's showed on the field.

"I've got to get my body right and do all the little things to make sure I'm ready to perform come round one."

Vete will start next season as a Castleford Tigers player after joining Lee Radford's Wheldon Road revolution.

He has already got one eye on the reunions with his old club in April and July.

Albert Vete celebrates Hull KR's famous play-off win over Warrington Wolves. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"I loved it there," said Vete.

"The people at the club were great and the fans are even better. The people and the community made me feel real welcome and looked after me and my family.

"I've got no hard feelings towards the club and wish all the best to Willie (Peters), Skids (Shaun Kenny-Dowall) and the rest of the guys.

"It'll be a different story when I go down there and play them!"

In keeping with his time in Super League so far, Vete suffered an early setback at Castleford in the form of a freak injury.

After a trip to the barber, he was left with a bad cut to his head which became infected and left him a couple of weeks behind his new team-mates in the early stages of pre-season.

Albert Vete (blue vest) is back in training after recovering from a freak injury. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

Still sporting a bandage to protect the healing wound, Vete knows he has work to do to work his way into Radford's plans.

"I'm not naive to think I'm just going to roll in here and pick up a jersey for round one," said Vete.

"I need to put my head down and work my arse off because they've got very good front-rowers here who are well established in Super League.

"I need to show Radders that I'm ready for the challenge.

"He's tough but fair. He loves a joke but I've seen him when he's got his coaching hat on. He wants the best out of the team and the best for the team.

"I'm excited to be working under him. It's always good to play under a fellow front-rower. He's hopefully going to help me reach my potential."

Radford has also added Jacob Miller, Muizz Mustapha and Gareth Widdop to his squad, along with former Leeds Rhinos youngster Jack Broadbent whose move was made official on Friday.

Vete is excited about the potential of the West Yorkshire club.

"It was a huge reason why I came here to join this crew," he said.

"Radders spoke about who he was going to sign and that was appealing to me.

"Plus I've played with a few of the players before which made it easier for me to make that transition.

"It's really exciting. Training has been really competitive which can only be good for the team.

"They struggled last year when they got injuries in terms of the depth of the squad but it looks bigger and healthier now."

After six consecutive top-six finishes under Daryl Powell – including League Leaders' Shield success in 2017 – Castleford have gone three years without making the play-offs, missing out in agonising fashion on the final day last season.

Vete is optimistic he will be competing for silverware with the Tigers, which makes a top-six finish a non-negotiable target.

"One hundred per cent," he replied.

"I got a little taste of the finals (play-offs) with Hull KR in 2021. Looking at the squad we've put together here, there's no reason why we can't be playing finals.