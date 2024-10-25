Former dual-code international Kyle Eastmond has become the new head coach of Halifax Panthers.

The 35-year-old takes over from Liam Finn on a three-year deal following his predecessor's move to Huddersfield Giants as an assistant.

Eastmond served his coaching apprenticeship in union with Rotherham and Jersey Reds before a spell in Super League at Warrington Wolves.

During his playing career, Eastmond represented England in both codes and played for St Helens and Leeds Rhinos either side of stints in union with Bath, Wasps and Leicester Tigers.

"It's my first time as a head coach and it's an exciting opportunity," he said.

"Being at such a great rugby league club like Halifax, you can't help but be excited about that.

"My aspirations short term are just to get the team out there putting the hard work in, reaffirming our identity and let's get some enjoyment back into what we’re doing. We'll get the foundations right and go from there.

"I’ve had a different journey to a lot of rugby league coaches, or rugby league players, and have had plenty of good coaching, plenty of different techniques and different ways to look at a game or dissect a game. And trust me, I’ll be trying to implement that into what we’re doing here."

Kyle Eastmond spent a short spell with Leeds. (Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com)

Halifax endured a disappointing season under Finn, finishing ninth after flirting with relegation.

Panthers CEO Damian Clayton is confident the club will bounce back under Eastmond.

"Kyle’s experience and reputation in both rugby league and rugby union are outstanding," said Clayton.

"As a dual-code international with England, Kyle brings with him a winning mentality developed under some of the best in the business. Stepping into the Championship will undoubtedly test his capabilities but Kyle’s extensive network of confidants and high emotional intelligence position him well to lead the team forward.

"His leadership style and commitment to accountability align perfectly with the culture we’re building at Halifax Panthers.