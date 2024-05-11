Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard blasted his players after they surrendered to a 60-4 defeat against St Helens at Wheldon Road.

The Tigers were only 8-4 behind at the interval and had a man advantage following Tommy Makinson's early red card.

However, Lingard's side collapsed in the second half as Saints ran in 52 unanswered points, aided by Liam Horne's dismissal for a tip tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford went into the game in good spirits on the back of improved performances against London Broncos and Leigh Leopards but were handed a sobering reality check by the fallen Super League champions.

Although he lost Alex Mellor and Tex Hoy to head injury assessments in the opening 40 minutes, Lingard did not make any excuses for a calamitous display after the break.

"That's as poor a second half as you could possibly get," said Lingard, whose side have a week off before hosting fellow strugglers Hull FC.

"It was almost like they accepted they would get beaten and they stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We showed an immense amount of naivety when Saints went down to 12 and we didn’t manage the game at all. We just kept fuelling them with mistake after mistake.

Jacob Miller dejected as his side concede their third try against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It’s a massive step back from where we’ve been the last two or three weeks. We knew all along it’s not going to be smooth but there’s no excuse for that.

"To dish that up at home is a massive leap back. We’ve got to apologise to the fans and I’ll take the flak for it.