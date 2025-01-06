Doncaster coach Richard Horne backs Andre Savelio for positive impact after landing ex-Super League forward

Andre Savelio has linked up with Championship club Doncaster for the 2025 campaign after stepping away from full-time rugby league for health reasons.

The forward left Huddersfield Giants at the end of last season following his "toughest year" in the sport.

Savelio, who has also represented St Helens, Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Hull FC in Super League, missed the first half of his debut campaign with the Giants due to a rare brain condition and featured just nine times in all.

The 29-year-old has now turned part-time after spending the past few weeks training with Richard Horne's Doncaster.

"Andre has played at the top level for almost the entirety of his career and we've seen before how players with that experience can impact the rest of the boys," said head coach Horne, who has also signed the likes of Josh Bowden and Jordan Baldwinson as the Dons aim to build on last season's eighth-place finish.