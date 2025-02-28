There are different versions of Friday's John Smith's Stadium story depending on which side of the fence you sit on.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Hull FC, the late victory courtesy of Aidan Sezer's drop goal was a reward for their hard work and plucky persistence as they quickly put last week's drubbing by Wigan Warriors behind them.

However, the feeling in the Huddersfield Giants camp will be that they had their first win of the year in the palm of their hand, only to throw it away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Giants were leading a tight game 10-4 when they moved into drop-goal territory with 13 minutes remaining.

Only Tui Lolohea will know why he turned down the offer and went for a glory ball that was never on.

Harvey Barron read the pass to perfection and sprinted the length of the field to flip the game on its head.

The stage was set for Sezer to settle the issue against his former club and rub salt into Huddersfield wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such was the manner of a third straight defeat, the Giants must be wondering where their first win is going to come from.

Hull celebrate Harvey Barron's crucial try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

In a game between two depleted sides, Hull outlasted their hosts to pass their first character test of the John Cartwright era.

The Black and Whites started like a team that had accepted last week for what it was: a run-in with a red-hot Wigan.

Cartwright's experienced men led from the front in the opening exchanges but it was one of his young guns who broke the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After John Asiata signalled Hull's intent with a bone-crunching tackle on Oliver Wilson and Sezer gave his side perfect field position with a superb 40/20, Lewis Martin touched down in the corner in unconvincing fashion.

Herman Ese'ese carries the ball into traffic. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

There were question marks over the winger's finish under pressure from Aidan McGowan, only for the video referee to deem that he had maintained control of the ball.

The Black and Whites had a semblance of control despite Sezer's missed touchline conversion but all it took was a penalty to switch the momentum.

Huddersfield marched upfield and took the first chance that came their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Hewitt ran a powerful line back on the angle and Jacob Gagai raced through in support to score his first Super League try.

Adam Swift dives over in the corner against his old club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

George Flanagan kicked the Giants into the lead and they had a man advantage after Asiata was sin-binned for a shoulder charge on McGowan.

Hull continued to invite Huddersfield in with poor discipline and paid a heavy price when former winger Adam Swift flew over in the corner from Lolohea's classy pass.

Asiata returned to find his side 10-4 down and struggling to get out of their own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull regained a foothold after the interval but the Giants continued to do most of the running.

Huddersfield thought they had extended their lead when Wilson claimed a try from Lolohea's kick, only for the video referee to rule a knock-on.

Ese'ese was held up at the other end as the Black and Whites pressed for a leveller but it did not look like coming until Lolohea presented them with a gift.

A drop goal appeared to be the smart play with the clock ticking down and Hull showing little to suggest they could score one try let alone two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Lolohea opted for a looping pass in a repeat of Swift's first-half score and could only watch as Barron raced 90 metres to give Sezer the chance to level the scores from in front.

Lolohea belatedly went for a one-pointer in an attempt to rescue the situation, only to shank his effort.

In the next set, Sezer made no mistake with a swing of his left boot to complete the turnaround and hand Hull their second win of the Cartwright era.

Huddersfield Giants: Gagai, Swift, Hewitt, Bibby, McGowan, Lolohea, Flanagan, Wilson, Woolford, English, Greenwood, Murchie, Cudjoe. Substitutes: Burgess, Rogers, Billington, Golding.

Tries: Gagai (19), Swift (33)

Goals: Flanagan 1/2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull FC: Moy, Barron, Rapana, Briscoe, Martin, Sezer, Cust, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Aydin, Lane, Chamberlain, Asiata. Substitutes: Balmforth, Ashworth, Fash, Salabio.

Tries: Martin (12), Barron (66)

Goals: Sezer 1/2

Drop goal: Sezer (73)

Sin bin: Asiata (28)