ADAM SWIFT, Jacob Gagai and Kieran Rush scored late tries as Huddersfield beat spirited Salford 22-8 to bow out on a high in their final home game of the season.

Salford, edged out 17-16 by Catalans last week, led 8-4 at half-time through Justin Sangare’s converted try and Rowan Milnes’ penalty, with Ashton Golding touching down for Huddersfield.

The Red Devils valiantly defended their lead until 10 minutes to go, but Swift and Gagai went over for quick-fire tries and Rush completed the scoring in the final minute.

The Giants paid tribute to retiring former England centre Leroy Cudjoe with a guard of honour and standing ovation before kick-off, and they ensured his final home game for the club ended in victory albeit just their seventh in a disappointing campaign.

OUT WITH A WIN: Leroy Cudjoe finished his last home game with the Huddersfield Giants in winning style. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Salford gave their travelling fans an early lift when prop Sangare powered over for a close-range finish in the fifth minute. Milnes added the extras and then extended the visitors’ advantage to 8-0 by landing a 23rd-minute penalty after Huddersfield had strayed offside.

The home side cut the deficit before the break, Jake Bibby knocking the ball back for Joe Greenwood to send Ash Golding barging over before George Flanagan’s conversion attempt hit a post.

Huddersfield began to apply more pressure with 25 minutes remaining and Tom Burgess thought he had touched down after crashing through a tackle, but the video referee disagreed and Salford gamely held on to their lead.

More brilliant Red Devils defending saw Bibby dumped into touch and a Cudjoe pass went astray as the hosts ramped it up in the closing stages.

But with 10 minutes left, Swift cut inside for an excellent finish to tie the scores and after Flanagan converted Gagai outjumped the Salford defence to gather Russell’s kick and touch down for the Giants’ second try in as many minutes.