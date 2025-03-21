Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson issues rallying call after season hits new low

Luke Robinson has issued a rallying call after Huddersfield Giants' season hit a new low in Thursday's 23-10 defeat to the beleaguered Salford Red Devils.

The Giants are bottom of Super League and out of the Challenge Cup after losing six straight games, leaving Robinson under pressure at the start of his tenure.

Huddersfield had led at half-time in their previous five defeats but positives were in short supply at the Salford Community Stadium.

"Sport is about fine margins," said Robinson. "We could be in a totally different position to where we are at the moment – but we're not.

"We can't get too despondent. I'm probably talking to myself here as well. I could be very downbeat but we've got to realise we haven't been far away. That performance was way off what we've set this year.

"We've got to stick together and be united, with no finger pointing. We've got to come together as a team. We're the only people who can get ourselves out of this."

In a battle between Super League’s two winless clubs, Robinson's side were outenthused by a Salford outfit still under special measures due to their financial troubles.

Former Huddersfield centre Esan Marsters, Harvey Wilson and Jayden Nikorima all scored in the opening half-hour to put the Red Devils in full control at 16-0.

Luke Robinson in the tunnel with his players before the game at Salford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Giants were staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat when Nikorima completed his double before late consolation tries from Adam Swift and Tui Lolohea.

"That was the worst performance of our season," said Robinson, whose side were knocked out of the cup by Wakefield Trinity only four days earlier.

"Don't get me wrong, I thought Salford were really good considering everything they're going through. We couldn't touch Nikorima – he was on a different planet from us. He was sensational.

"But we were really flat. Every other week I felt like we could have won because we were in every game and our performances were really good - but I can't say that after this match.

Taana Milne shows his dejection at full-time. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I could use the excuse that we had a short turnaround but I don't think it was that. We didn't show enough energy and enthusiasm from the start, which is really, really disappointing because even when the results haven't gone our way, we've outworked nearly every other side and our enthusiasm has been immense.