Huddersfield Giants half-back Will Pryce facing lengthy ban following dismissal against Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants half-back Will Pryce is facing a potential ban of eight games or more following his red card against Hull FC on Sunday.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:08 pm

The 19-year-old was dismissed in the final quarter of the game following a dangerous tackle on Hull winger Connor Wynne.

He has been issued with a Grade F charge by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel and has been referred to a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening.

WILL PRYCE: Is facing a lengthy ban after being issued with a Grade F charge by the RFL match review panel. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

A Grade F charge is the most serious available and normally results in a suspension of eight matches or more.

Castleford forward Brad Martin, who was sent off in his side’s 32-22 defeat at Wigan on Thursday, has been given a two-match penalty notice for a Grade C high tackle.

Leeds forward Zane Tetevano and Catalans Dragons stand-off Mitchell Pearce have also been handed two-match penalty notices while Warrington captain Jack Hughes is facing a one-match ban for a Grade A late hit.

