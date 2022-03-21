Huddersfield Giants half-back Will Pryce facing lengthy ban following dismissal against Hull FC

The 19-year-old was dismissed in the final quarter of the game following a dangerous tackle on Hull winger Connor Wynne.
He has been issued with a Grade F charge by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel and has been referred to a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening.
A Grade F charge is the most serious available and normally results in a suspension of eight matches or more.
Castleford forward Brad Martin, who was sent off in his side’s 32-22 defeat at Wigan on Thursday, has been given a two-match penalty notice for a Grade C high tackle.
Leeds forward Zane Tetevano and Catalans Dragons stand-off Mitchell Pearce have also been handed two-match penalty notices while Warrington captain Jack Hughes is facing a one-match ban for a Grade A late hit.