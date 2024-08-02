Huddersfield Giants take pride as Wigan Warriors defeat 'swings on a sixpence'

Huddersfield Giants’ caretaker boss Luke Robinson could not fault his side’s effort as they fell to a 28-14 defeat at league leaders Wigan Warriors on Thursday night.

Giants began the game really well, playing on Wigan’s sudden fragile nerves having lost their last two games and top spot in Super League.

Jake Bibby opened the scoring for the visitors, who have rallied under interim head coach Robinson following the departure of Ian Watson.

And then a Jake Connor penalty gave them an 8-0 lead at the break.

Wigan Warriors' Liam Marshall in action with Huddersfield Giants' Kevin Naiqama (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Sections of the Wigan crowd booed the players off at half-time but the Warriors answered back in the second period as Jake Wardle ran 90 metres to break the Giants’ resistance before Ryan Hampshire dotted down five minutes later.

Wigan began to run riot as Jai Field dived over on his return to the side and Zach Eckersley’s late try all but sealed victory as Sam Halsall’s late reply for Huddersfield only proved to be a consolation.

Robinson said: “I feel like a broken record, the effort and desire couldn’t be questioned.

"We tried really hard and worked hard for each other but there was a momentum shift in that second half.

“I thought we were on top of them in that first half so I think if we carried on in that vain, I think we would have potentially gone on and done something but unfortunately that breakaway try was a bit of a killer.

“They are just littered with quality if I’m honest. There is just quality throughout the side and if they get them all on the field, I think they are the team to beat.”

Wigan boss Matt Peet highlighted moments of individual brilliance which sent his team back to the top of the league.

He said: “I thought attitude and intent was good throughout the game, we just made some poor errors in the first half which meant we couldn’t get our game going, in the second half, we simplified things a little bit and managed to play some decent stuff.

“It’s such a simple message that by the time I got to the dressing room, Liam Farrell had already laid the message down, until you fix that, there isn’t a great deal to talk about, it was simple.

“There’s some moments by a few individuals that when you’re not fluent with the ball, sometimes you rely on some individual brilliance and Jai (Field) brought a bit, he can be pleased with his first hit out for a while.”