Hull FC's Brad Fash facing lengthy ban after being charged with biting in derby

Elliot Minchella reports the alleged biting incident to referee James Child. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The incident took place in the second half of Friday's derby against Hull KR at Craven Park, with Rovers forward Elliot Minchella lodging a complaint with referee James Child.

The match review panel noted: "Behaves in any way contrary to the true spirit of the game."

Fash will appear before a tribunal on Wednesday and if found guilty, he is likely to receive a ban between four and eight matches.

Zane Tetevano is preparing for another stint on the sidelines. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The loss of Fash - one of Hull's most consistent performers this season - would be a further blow for Brett Hodgson's side on the back of a third straight defeat.

Six players were charged in all by the panel with Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano hit with another suspension.

He will sit out the games against Toulouse Olympique and Hull KR after receiving a two-match penalty notice for a grade B late hit.

Penalty notices from round eight will not take effect until midnight on Wednesday, meaning Tetevano is available for Leeds' Easter Monday date with Castleford Tigers.

Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell will face the tribunal next week after being charged with a grade E crusher tackle, while St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell received a two-match ban for a similar offence in the same game.

Catalans Dragons forward Joe Chan and Toulouse half-back Lucas Albert were each handed two-game suspensions for incidents in Thursday's clash in Perpignan.