On a weekend when Super League celebrates the life of Rob Burrow, it was fitting that Ryan Hall should finish what he started at Leeds Rhinos by breaking the competition's tryscoring record.

The winger scored tries for fun in Leeds colours with the help of Burrow, including a memorable effort in the 2011 Grand Final.

Hall takes the record from another Rhinos legend Danny McGuire, one which had stood for 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's all-time leading tryscorer returned to Super League in the twilight of his career following an ill-fated spell at Sydney Roosters but has rolled back the years to help transform Hull KR's fortunes.

After going four matches without scoring, Hall went over twice in the final 10 minutes to take his tally to 248 and crown another memorable night under the lights for the Robins at a rocking Craven Park.

The comprehensive victory over Huddersfield Giants makes it 14 wins in their last 15 home matches, a record that would have been unthinkable when Hall joined the club ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Both parties took a leap of faith back then and have been handsomely rewarded, with the latest triumph keeping Rovers in sight of the Super League summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, it was another miserable night for the Giants whose play-off hopes are fading fast following a fifth defeat in six games.

Ryan Hall scores his record-breaking try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The match got away from Huddersfield as the second half wore on, not helped by a late red card for debutant Andre Savelio that allowed Hall to score a memorable double.

Hall had already been bundled into touch from a scrum play when the Giants opened the scoring against the run of play in the seventh minute.

The Robins opted to run it on the last tackle and were made to pay by Esan Marsters, the Huddersfield centre reading Tyrone May's pass to perfection before racing 85 metres to score in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers continued to press without success and the Giants could have been forgiven for thinking they had done the hard bit at fortress Craven Park.

Esan Marsters takes a breather after scoring the opening try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

But after Oliver Russell extended Huddersfield's advantage to six points from a third successive penalty, it was one-way traffic.

The momentum swung following a big hit from Kelepi Tanginoa on Harry Rushton in KR territory.

Huddersfield celebrated with vigour when Peta Hiku stumbled short of the line and lost the ball but they were not banking on a cold drop by Jake Bibby from the scrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikey Lewis kicked the ball ahead but was taken out by Adam Milner, resulting in a yellow card for the Giants hooker.

Hull KR celebrate Peta Hiku's first try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The early signs were positive for 12-man Huddersfield, Hewitt denying Elliot Minchella with a miraculous tackle under the posts.

However, Rovers did not relent and eventually found a way through as May kicked behind early in the tackle count and Hiku got a kind bounce to finish.

The Giants limited the damage to six points in Milner's absence but could not get to half-time level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unperturbed by the early interception try, the Robins chanced their arm on the last again and came up trumps.

The hugely impressive May showed bravery to bring Hiku and James Batchelor into the action and stayed alive to finish acrobatically in the corner.

Lewis could not convert from the touchline but KR had wrestled control of a hard-fought contest.

The last thing Huddersfield needed after the interval was another unforced error from Bibby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger could not take in Lewis' deep kick and was punished when Matt Parcell exchanged passes with Dean Hadley to score on the back of an offload by Jesse Sue.

KR's home record suggested it would be a long way back for Huddersfield and so it proved.

Bibby was held up as the Giants sought a response but they conceded a relieving penalty and paid a heavy price.

May skipped through near halfway to put Niall Evalds away and Hiku stepped back inside to score his second try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It quickly unravelled for Huddersfield as Hall took centre stage.

Savelio's red card for an off-the-ball incident with Elliot Minchella left the Giants up against it and they were unable to deny Hall his record.

Lewis was the provider on each occasion, Hall picking the half-back's kick off his toes before taking a pass to power through and move clear at the top of Super League's tryscoring chart.

Hull KR: Evalds, Broadbent, Hiku, Opacic, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Parcell, Luckley, Storton, Tanginoa.

Tries: Hiku (32, 66), May (37), Parcell (44), Hall (72, 77)

Goals: Lewis 4/6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Giants: Lolohea, Halsall, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby, Russell, Clune, Hill, Milner, Greenwood, Hewitt, Rushton, Yates. Substitutes: Golding, Ikahihifo, Wilson, Salabio.

Tries: Marsters (7)

Goals: Russell 1/2

Sin bin: Milner (26)

Red card: Savelio (70)