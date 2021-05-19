Inside Rugby League Podcast - Kyle Eastmond retirement, Super League review/preview, Wakefield Trinity’s Chris Chester and women’s Challenge Cup

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s podcast.

By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 11:50 am
Updated Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 11:52 am

In this show they discuss the shock decision by Leeds Rhinos’ dual code international Kyle Eastmond to retire with immediate effect. They also look back at last weekend’s match between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity, Monday night’s games in front of fansand discuss the future of Belle Vue coach Chris Chester. They also chat about this weekend’s games and look ahead to the women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Shock exit: Leeds Rhinos dual code international Kyle Eastmond has retired with immediate effect. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com