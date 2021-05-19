Inside Rugby League Podcast - Kyle Eastmond retirement, Super League review/preview, Wakefield Trinity’s Chris Chester and women’s Challenge Cup

In this show they discuss the shock decision by Leeds Rhinos’ dual code international Kyle Eastmond to retire with immediate effect. They also look back at last weekend’s match between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity, Monday night’s games in front of fansand discuss the future of Belle Vue coach Chris Chester. They also chat about this weekend’s games and look ahead to the women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals.
