Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith responds to 'papers over cracks' claim after win over Castleford Tigers

Rohan Smith has rejected the notion that Leeds Rhinos' 32-4 win over Castleford Tigers papered over the cracks.

Leeds got back to winning ways following defeats to Catalans Dragons and St Helens but a result against the 10th-placed Tigers did little to ease the pressure on under-fire boss Smith.

The Australian, however, was impressed with his side's reaction to recent criticism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That was a strong performance, regardless of who you're playing against," he said.

"There's noise that's being generated by people outside of this building so to deflect that and fight through it shows a lot of connection and courage as a group to come and play like that. We didn't fall over the line.

"The fact is we're a work in progress. We're sitting in the middle of the table in a congested competition.

"There are teams playing really strongly at the moment and winning more often but we're not halfway through the season yet. The top four at this point get nothing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith added: "The outside stuff filters in, as much as you try to deflect it.

Rhyse Martin celebrates scoring a try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It doesn't filter into my visuals but it influences people who influence the people. The players and their families have to listen to stuff or see stuff.

"We've attacked lots of games. We haven't ended up with the end result but I'd much rather be in the game against St Helens and take it to them at half-time and lose than never really be in it and lose anyway.

"We've got plenty to do but there's a lot of belief and connection in this group. We didn't wait until the score was on our side to feel good. We attacked it and that's how we have to play all the time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result represented another step backwards for Castleford as they grapple with their form at the start of a rebuild under Craig Lingard.

Rhyse Martin breaks away to score his second try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Tigers failed to back up a big win over fellow strugglers Hull FC to continue a theme of their season.

"It was disappointing and highlights exactly where we are as a group," said Lingard. "We're either a seven or an eight out of 10 or a two or a three.

"Last week, for 60 to 65 minutes of the game we were a seven or an eight and then we were a two or a three for the last 15 minutes. I thought pretty much all the way through this game we were a two or three.