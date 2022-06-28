Leeds Rhinos suffer more disciplinary woe as Harry Newman and Zane Tetevano hit with lengthy bans

Centre Newman has had his ban increased to three games, while forward Tetevano received the maximum punishment of a five-match suspension for his red card in last week's defeat at St Helens.

Newman pleaded not guilty to a grade C charge of using 'threatening language or body language' towards referee Tom Grant during last Thursday's game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the hearing upheld the charge and added an extra game to the original two-match ban after deciding his challenge was 'frivolous'.

Zane Tetevano has been handed another lengthy ban. (Picture: SWPix.com)

As well as Saturday's trip to Hull FC and next week's Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers, Newman will now miss the Rhinos' visit to Toulouse Olympique on July 16.

Tetevano was referred to the tribunal after being charged with grade D striking following his high tackle on former team-mate Konrad Hurrell.

The five-match suspension rules him out until the home game against Wigan Warriors on August 7.

It is Tetevano's fifth ban since joining Leeds at the start of last year and his third this season, taking his number of matches missed through suspension to 16.