Leeds Rhinos tie down Jarrod O'Connor as young forward reveals Rohan Smith role in decision

The 20-year-old has become a regular for the Rhinos since making his Super League debut in 2020, making 24 appearances including eight so far this season.

Hull FC were among the clubs credited with an interest in O'Connor but the youngster has committed to the Rhinos until the end of 2025.

"I'm happy to get my new contract over the line so I can look forward to the future," he said.

Jarrod O'Connor has committed his future to Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"The club showed a lot of faith in me when they brought me here when Widnes went into administration and I just see my future here going forward. This is always where I wanted to be.

"Rohan Smith has shown a lot of faith in me since he became coach. He's a big reason to stay as well.

"Training is going well and I've been getting the game time which is helping me to improve. I'm feeling better each week and with each game that goes by with the more minutes I play."

Leeds are still in a transitional period after a golden era for the club but O'Connor has seen positive signs from the new generation.

Jarrod O'Connor in action against Castleford Tigers. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"As a group, we want to get the club back up to the top of the table and start winning trophies again," added O'Connor.

"Especially with all the young lads coming through. We're all quite close and all want to stay here and be one of those generations that stays together and wins loads of trophies."

O'Connor becomes the latest player to commit his future to the club after hooker Corey Johnson signed a new two-year contract earlier this week.

Rhinos head coach Smith said: “Jarrod has been in impressive form in recent weeks and it is a boost for our squad that we have secured him for the next three years.

Blake Austin will be a Leeds Rhinos player in 2023. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He is a hardworking player, who is always keen to improve himself with extras after training.

"I am sure we will see even more improvement in the years ahead.”

Half-back Blake Austin is also contracted to Leeds for 2023, chief executive Gary Hetherington has revealed.

"His arrangement, as I understand it, provided for two years, but there was an option for either party to come out of it," said Hetherington.

"Neither party has done that so it stays as it was.

"I think Blake, like everybody else, got off to a difficult start, but I think his attitude and commitment are without question.