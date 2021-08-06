Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano says Covid “hit him like a brick”

No thanks: Leeds forward Zane Tetevano says he never wants Covid again after being flattened by the illness. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The supremely fit 30-year-old was sidelined for two months, but will make the third appearance of his comeback when Castleford Tigers visit Emerald Headingley this evening.

He was the worst affected of a host of Rhinos players who tested positive for the illness.

“At first I didn’t think too much about it or what it was,” said the Cook Islands and New Zealand star of his experience of the virus.

“I was kind of in denial. When I tested positive, I didn’t really feel anything.

“I remember saying to one of our staff members ‘can you bring me a watt bike and some gym equipment’?

“I thought while I am in isolation I might as well get some training in.

“I did a decent session on my first day of Covid and it hit me like a brick.

“That put me in bed for four days, I had almost every symptom you could think of.”

Trying to get back on his feet too soon also proved a mistake.

Tetevano recalled: “I think it was my fifth day, I felt all right and I said to myself ‘don’t you usually train off sicknesses’?

“That’s what I tried to do and it made me worse, it put me back in bed for five days.

“I learned my lesson, I am still being careful where I am and what I do. I don’t want that Covid thing ever again.”

With front-rower Mikolaj Oledzki injured, Tetevano will carry extra weight on his shoulders tonight.