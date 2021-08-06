Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano says Covid “hit him like a brick”

The supremely fit 30-year-old was sidelined for two months, but will make the third appearance of his comeback when Castleford Tigers visit Emerald Headingley this evening.
He was the worst affected of a host of Rhinos players who tested positive for the illness.
“At first I didn’t think too much about it or what it was,” said the Cook Islands and New Zealand star of his experience of the virus.
“I was kind of in denial. When I tested positive, I didn’t really feel anything.
“I remember saying to one of our staff members ‘can you bring me a watt bike and some gym equipment’?
“I thought while I am in isolation I might as well get some training in.
“I did a decent session on my first day of Covid and it hit me like a brick.
“That put me in bed for four days, I had almost every symptom you could think of.”
Trying to get back on his feet too soon also proved a mistake.
Tetevano recalled: “I think it was my fifth day, I felt all right and I said to myself ‘don’t you usually train off sicknesses’?
“That’s what I tried to do and it made me worse, it put me back in bed for five days.
“I learned my lesson, I am still being careful where I am and what I do. I don’t want that Covid thing ever again.”
With front-rower Mikolaj Oledzki injured, Tetevano will carry extra weight on his shoulders tonight.
“I feel like I am a little bit behind the lads, trying to get my rhythm back,” he admitted. “But other than that, it is the best feeling, being out there, playing with the lads and being part of everything again.”