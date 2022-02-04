Newman hopes new combination can give Leeds the edge

The exciting centre, 21, is the only player from last season who remains part of the club’s otherwise completely re-shaped right edge for 2022.

Leeds start the Betfred Super League season against Warrington Wolves in front of the Channel 4 cameras in a week’s time and are likely to field three of their new signings down that side.

Tonga winger David Fusitu’a, Australian half-back Blake Austin - who joined from Warrington - and St Helens second-row James Bentley are all shaping up on that edge for Richard Agar’s side.

“It is a completely new edge (around me),” said Newman.

“With Fussy on the wing, me at centre, Austo in the halves and Bentley in the back-row, there’s three quality players there.

“I am just looking forward to linking up with them this season.

“Austo gets me the ball in my hands early and we’ve been linking up a lot in training, working hard.

Cutting edge: Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman is surrounded by new signings on the right edge. Picture: Steve Riding

“Obviously, with Fussy outside of me, I know that I have someone that is going to finish off a try and also create something out of nothing and beat his man.

“He’s obviously a big body and we’ve got Bentley in the back-row as well who’s a very aggressive defender.”

The news that Newman - one of Super League’s brightest young talents - had turned down interest from the NRL and rugby union to sign a new long-term deal with Leeds in December cheered not only the club but the sport, too.

He has battled back valiantly from a badly broken leg in 2020 to put himself in contention for an England spot at the World Cup later this year.

Key signing: Blake Austin has joined Leeds from Warrington. Picture: Tony Johnson

England coach Shaun Wane is a big fan of the Huddersfield-born player’s quality and he has been included in squads without yet debuting.

Newman added: “I have had a good pre-season, my first full one since my big injury.

“I’m really looking forward to the season, firstly with Leeds - I think we have a great squad here - and then the end goal is to obviously be in that World Cup squad at the end of the year.”

Has Wane asked him to work on certain areas to make sure he does secure a place?

“Not specifically but I know the things I need to do to make sure I am in that squad,” said the player, who is hoping to shake off a minor hamstring issue in time for the Warrington game.

“That’s to perform consistently on a weekly basis and get the little things right. “Some of those things are quite personal to me and I want to keep those to myself.

“I just know I need to work hard to be involved at the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, a youthful Leeds side featuring five full-time players and three drafted in from other clubs in tomorrow’s Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie at city neighbours Hunslet.