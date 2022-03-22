Realignment of rugby league's governance is unanimously approved by RFL members

At a Special General Meeting, two separate resolutions were supported unanimously by those who voted as three of the 35 member clubs did not attend or register proxy votes.

The realignment will see the formation of a new company to work closely with the RFL to maximise the sport's commercial and economic potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the governing body read: "The realignment involves the formation of a new joint venture company, to work closely with but separately from the governing body function of the RFL.

REALIGNMENT: The Rugby Football League's members today voted in favour of a realignment of the sport's governance. Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

"The new company will allow the value of Rugby League to be maximised by aggregating all commercial, events and media rights, for negotiations with potential partners - and in turn, maximising distributable profits and therefore returns to clubs and the wider sport.

"With an embedded split of the profits across the game, it also provides long-term financial clarity for member clubs. It enshrines a financial model which means all members have a shared destiny with all participating in the growth of revenues in the sport irrespective of which asset delivers that growth."

Simon Johnson, the RFL Chair, said: "The strength of support from all sections of the game makes this an especially positive and promising day for Rugby League.

"We were not required constitutionally to take this step, but we believed it was important to have a clear mandate. We want the sport to move forward confidently and collectively, as we build on what the Rugby League World Cup will deliver for us this autumn."

Ken Davy, the Super League chairman, said: "Today marks another significant step forward for Rugby League. A great deal of time has been spent getting the detail right for the long term and I’m excited by what the future holds for Super League and the wider sport.