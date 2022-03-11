The former Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors forward picked up a two-game ban for dangerous contact in Rovers’ round one defeat to Wigan Warriors and, by his own admission, was “pretty “rusty” in his comeback against champions St Helens last week.

He will get some more game time under his belt this evening when the Robins visit Salford Red Devils and is keen to make up for the frustration of the past month.

“It’s definitely not how I planned the start of the year to go,” conceded Vete, who joined Rovers ahead of the 2021 campaign.

New approach: Hull KR prop Albert Vete. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I probably tried chasing a few things last week that I shouldn’t have, but when you play the best you put everything into it and sometimes you get it wrong.

“I got it wrong last week and there are things I can fix up to get back on it.”

In the current strict disciplinary climate, Vete accepts he will have to change his approach in defence to avoid more suspensions.

“I spoke with Tony [Smith, the Robins’ coach] about channeling that aggression a different way,” he confirmed.

Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 25/02/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Hull KR v Castleford Tigers - Hull College Craven Park, Hull, England - Tony Smith, Head Coach of Hull KR is interviewed prior to the match against Castleford Tigers

“He wants me to get my hands on the ball a bit more.”

The opening four rounds have seen a flurry of red and yellow cards and subsequent bans and forward Vete knows the authorities will be keeping him under observation.

“It is something I have to be wary of now,” he stated.

“You are going to hurt the team if you get sin-binned so we have spoken about being really smart.

“We want to get off our line and put pressure on the ball players, but we have to be smart about it.

“I had a good watch of it [the incident against Wigan] with Tony.

“We spoke about fixing up my technique when I am tired and it is definitely something I have got to be aware of and fix up.”