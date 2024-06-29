Sam Wood's England call-up an early win for Castleford Tigers at start of new era

Fresh from a relegation scare and a modest recruitment drive, Castleford Tigers started the 2024 campaign from a low base.

There were no household names among the 12 new signings, only hungry players with points to prove.

Realistic about their prospects, Castleford came into the season chasing small wins and incremental progress as they usher in a new era under Craig Lingard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers have only seven points to show for their efforts in the first 15 rounds but are undeniably a better team now than at the start of the year, as evidenced by recent performances against Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

Sam Wood's England call-up for Saturday's Test against France was another early win for Lingard's Castleford, an unexpected bonus and further evidence of their progress.

The centre left high-flying KR to join the struggling Tigers at the end of last year, a difficult call that has already been vindicated.

"It was a really tough decision because Hull KR are a club on the up," Wood told The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The financial status of the club is going through the roof and the squad is absolutely brilliant. I've got a lot of friends at Hull KR and the coaching staff are all brilliant.

Sam Wood has been a standout performer for Castleford this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But to develop my career, I wanted to be a starting player and that's why the move came about.

"I'm just trying to bring my best every week for Castleford and get us moving in the right direction.

"Linners and the coaching staff spoke about it being a development year. We've been a bit inconsistent but we're getting there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood has been an ever-present in the centres for the Tigers this year, a far cry from his spells at Rovers and Huddersfield Giants when he struggled to make a position his own.

Sam Wood took the long road to the England set-up. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

From his loan stints with Oldham, Workington Town, Halifax Panthers, Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams to untimely injuries, the 26-year-old has had to claw his way to the top of the game.

Wood's story is one of perseverance – and he is ready to write a new chapter in Toulouse this weekend.

"I've had a few setbacks but I wouldn't be the player I am today without those experiences," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wouldn't change my journey for the world. The way I've got to this position is probably not routine but I don't really care because I'm here now.

Sam Wood enjoyed his time at Hull KR but moved on in search of regular game time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Now I'm here, I want to prove a point."

To get in that mindset, Wood had to overcome the initial shock of receiving a maiden call-up.

England boss Shaun Wane looked beyond the league table and found a lot to like in Wood's early performances for lowly Castleford.

"It was a complete surprise and out of the blue," admitted Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understand that I've had some decent games but you never really think that you're going to get a call-up. You always think of reasons why someone else should be picked in front of you.

"He spoke to me and told me he likes what I'm about. The staff are telling me I'm here for a reason and I've just got to do the job that I've been doing for Castleford and have confidence in my ability."

Shaun Wane will watch the game from his hospital bed. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

A tall and athletic player, Wood ticks the right boxes as far as Wane is concerned.

"That was a topic of conversation," added Wood. "He said he'd get the very best out of me on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will bring my best. With this group of players, it's hard not to be brought to their level.

"Hopefully I can do everyone proud."

While he is in touch with the squad and coaching staff, Wane has had to take a back seat this week after suffering complications during a minor ankle operation.

Wood finds himself in the unusual situation of making his debut while his head coach watches on from his hospital bed but he knows Wane will not miss a beat.

"Obviously you'd love your head coach to be there but the lads are class," said Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are some strong leaders in this group and real good people on the staff so it's been seamless.

"You've always got to be at your best in camps like this. You want to play for someone like Shaun and that doesn't change just because he's not there in person."

Wood will be backed by family and friends when he steps out in an England kit for the first time in Toulouse.

In a week of 'pinch me' moments, that will top the lot.

"It's a bit of a dream and I still can't get my head around it," said Wood, one of six potential debutants in Wane’s 19-man squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's felt like a bit of a whirlwind wearing the training kit and being in camp but I'd rather have it this way than a 12-week build-up where you get nervous.