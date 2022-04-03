Johnstone scored two tries and was involved in a couple more as Wakefield opened a 24-4 half-time lead, but did not come out for the second period.

Salford fought back after half-time and it was only the superior goal kicking of Max Jowitt, who landed five conversions to Marc Sneyd’s two, which separated the sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poching described Johnstone as “outstanding, the best player on the park”.

World class: Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone scored a brilliant second try against Salford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He said: “We missed him in the second half, but his back stiffened up.

“He came into the game not feeling the best, he had some stomach problems beforehand and he was starting to fatigue.

“To his credit he punched through it, got to half-time and scored that fantastic try just before. When we got him inside we assessed him and I thought it was better, for his sake, to get him off.”

Poching admitted to being disappointed with Trinity’s second-half performance.

Skipping through: Wakefield's Reece Lyne breaks a tackle from Salford's Ryan Brierley to score. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He said: “There were some areas we wanted to focus on going into the game, which I thought we did a pretty good job of in the first half. We made some improvements defensively, I thought we were really in control of territory, but in the second half it was disappointing we didn’t carry on with that.