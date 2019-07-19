WATCH - Wakefield Trinity dragged into Super League survival scrap, admits head coach Chris Chester

Wakefield Trinity are quickly being drawn into a “battle” to retain their Super League status, believes head coach Chris Chester.

Trinity were swatted aside by a rampant Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium on Thursday night as they succumbed to a 46-16 defeat.

The result has left Wakefield looking over their shoulders, with the loss dragging them into the relegation scrap.

Chester’s charges were 34-0 down by half time on Thursday night but did restore some pride in the second half, scoring three tries to the Warriors’ two.

“Too many individuals are not playing well enough and too many players are not wanting to help their teammates,” said Chester as he offered a scathing assessment of his team’s display.

“That is not what we were about at the start of the year.

Danny Brough at Wigan last night. PIC: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“Attitudes have got to change. Our approach to games has got to change. And we have got to look at why we are in the battle that we are in.

“I spoke a few weeks ago about treating every game as a cup final, we are going to have to treat every game as a cup final now for different reasons.

“Whether we try to dress it up or not, we are in a battle.

“I just said to the guys there; every single one of you has got family, kids and we are all in it together.

Liam Farrell scored a hat-trick for Wigan. PIC: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

"We have all got mortgages to pay and we need to find a fix very, very quickly. Or else we are going to find ourselves in a fight to stay in Super League.”

Liam Farrell scored a hat-trick for Wigan while Zak Hardaker, Jake Shorrocks, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa and Jarrod Sammut all chipped in with a try each.

Ryan Hampshire bagged a brace for Trinity and Max Jowitt completed the scoring with a late consolation, following some great handling from David Fifita and Bill Tupou.

Things won’t get any easier for Wakefield in their remaining six games, with fixtures against St Helens, Warrington Wolves and another clash with Wigan on the horizon.

Bill Tupou is tackled. PIC: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Chester admits his side need some “new faces” as they aim to quell very real fears of relegation.

Trinity will have time to rest over the next seven days as the Challenge Cup semi-finals take centre stage next weekend.

Chester added: “We are in a dogfight and we quickly need to turn that around. The games come thick and fast after that semi-final and we have got a tough run as well.

“We just need to work hard. There are no easy fixes.

“I think we need some fresh bodies to come into the team. Hopefully we can get a couple of fresh bodies over the next couple of weeks.

“I think we need a couple of new faces, we are playing players out of position. We had Joe Arundel in the back row, he is not a back-rower.

Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers full-back Zak Hardaker grabbed a try. PIC: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

“We need to bring in some energy, find some energy from somewhere.

“Whether that is playing a couple of the academy kids, you saw Wigan tonight.

“They brought a couple of their academy kids in and did extremely well and maybe that is the route forward.

"There are some players that aren’t playing well enough for this team. And had we had a few more bodies they would probably have been sat on the sidelines with me.”

He added: “There is no easy fix. It is simple, working harder on the field, working harder in training. We just don’t know how to win at this moment in time.

“The lads are trying, they are having a dig but they are trying to do it on their own, instead of collectively.”