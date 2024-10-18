Ahead of a weekend packed full of sporting action, it is time to test your knowledge with The Yorkshire Post’s October quiz.

There is no shortage of fixtures for sport fans to enjoy, with plenty of football club fans relishing the end of the international break.

However, it did prove to be an eventful break as Thomas Tuchel was unveiled as the new England boss and the permanent heir to Gareth Southgate’s throne.

The weekend of club football in Yorkshire is being kicked off in style, with Leeds United preparing to host Sheffield United. There are subplots aplenty, with the game set to be among the most intriguing of the season so far.

Although the curtain has been brought down on the Super League season, there will be plenty of rugby league fans keeping their eyes on the news this weekend.

Player and manager movement is rife in the off-season and Bradford Bulls have already lost their head coach Eamon O'Carroll to a Super League opportunity.

On the player front, George King has made a move across Yorkshire, leaving Hull KR for Huddersfield Giants.

In cricket, all eyes have been on England. It has not proven to be pleasant viewing, as the Three Lions were dismantled by Pakistan spinner Noman Ali.

There is plenty to digest for fans across all sports - and plenty to discuss during a Friday night catch-up.

However, a catch-up would not be complete without a quiz. The Yorkshire Post have pulled together a quickfire October quiz to test your sporting knowledge.