Yorkshire’s Jonny Tattersall joins Gloucestershire on short loan deal

Jonny Tattersall of Yorkshire has joined Gloucestershire for one game (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old has signed a one-match deal with the Group Two leaders, who are without their regular wicketkeeper/batsman James Bracey due to England Test duty.

Tattersall will play in the game against Surrey at The Oval, starting on Thursday, where he will be looking to regain his form with the bat having lost his place at Yorkshire to teenager Harry Duke.

Tattersall has managed 101 runs in the County Championship this season from eight innings at an average of 14.42, prompting Yorkshire to make the switch when they gave Duke his first-class debut behind the stumps for their most recent Championship outing against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Yorkshire''s Jonny Tattersall (Picture: Dave Williams)

Duke retains his place for Thursday’s trip to Old Trafford, where Yorkshire face a table-topping Lancashire team one place and three points above them in Group Three, with both Roses rivals well-placed to qualify for Division One, which would give them a crack at winning the Championship and the Bob Willis Trophy later in the summer.

Ian Harvey, the former Yorkshire and Australia all-rounder and the current Gloucestershire interim head coach, said of Tattersall’s recruitment: “James Bracey’s selection in the England Test squad is fantastic for the club, but it does mean we are without our first-choice wicketkeeper in the meantime.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to bring in a player of Jonathan’s quality that can keep wicket against Surrey this week.”