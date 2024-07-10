Video shows the transformation of a man whose dog ripped off his nose - and has had ten reconstructive surgeries to correct his face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, Ben Horne, 34, describes how his dog mauled his face - while he tried to save his owner from an epileptic seizure. During the horror attack, the family pet ripped off his nose, and parts of his mouth and chin - which has taken ten surgical procedures to correct.

House was ‘plastered in blood’

Ben managed to call for an ambulance but has struggled to come to terms with his new appearance. He explains: "My whole house was plastered in blood. I called 999. I couldn't really talk but I managed to convey I needed an ambulance. A nurse said 'I'm going to hand you a mirror and it's going to be a big shock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben, an aerospace engineer, said it was ‘heartbreaking’ and that it was hard to accept his new appearance. Now he is finally starting to accept himself and hopes by sharing his story he can help others going through something similar.

Left with only the septum bone

He was rushed to Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton, for a 10-hour emergency operation to piece what they could back together. "I remember looking in the mirror and I just wished that I hadn't managed to call an ambulance. I didn't see how I could live with what happened." After the incident in November 2019, Ben's top lip was hanging down, he'd lost a lot of his chin and was only left with the septum bone in his nose. Ben, of Yeovil, Somerset has had around ten surgeries to reconstruct his face, using bones from his ribs and skin from his forearm and forehead. He still needs plastic tubes to help him breathe so the next step is to find a way to remove those without his nose closing up - but he is now starting to accept his new appearance.

SWNS