Great Yorkshire Show 2019: Here’s what's on at day 2 of the agricultural show

Wednesday 10 July marks the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2019, with plenty of things to do, ranging from the Supreme Sheep Championship to the Yorkshire Shepherdess and the Yorkshire Vet.

Here’s what’s on at the Great Yorkshire Show today.

8am-9am - Red Shepherdess Hannah Jackson will be the guest speaker at the Future Farmer’s breakfast meeting

This meeting is entitled ‘Adaptability in the Face of Change’, where a discussion will be chaired by Freddie Watson of The Organic Pantry. Other speakers are Charlie Parker, JSR Farm, and Minette Batters, NFU President. Q&A at 8.45am.

8am - CLA president’s breakfast

With speaker Paul Caldwell, chief executive of the Rural Payments Agency.

11am-12.30pm - ‘Rural Crime – taking back control’

The CLA (stand 199) together with Yorkshire Agricultural Society are holding a drop in session about ‘Rural Crime – taking back control’. North Yorkshire Police, Crime and Fire Commissioner Julia Mulligan will be there, with the opportunity to speak to representatives from local police forces

11.15am - Lizzie Jones and The Band of the Yorkshire Regiment

This will be in the main ring.

11.30am - Supreme sheep championship

11.30am-1.30pm - The Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (Stand 187) are offering farmer health checks

12pm Q&A - The Yorkshire Shepherdess

Meet Amanda Owen and find out more about what life is really like for a Yorkshire Shepherdess. There will also be a reading from her new book

1pm - The Schools Vegetable Box Trophy will be presented in the Garden Marquee

1pm-2pm - The Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs are holding an open debate on ‘What’s next for British produce’

2pm Q&A - Mark Gregory

Multi-award-winning garden designer and Channel 5 Great Gardening Challenge judge Mark Gregory will dish the dirt on what it really takes to build a winning show garden.

2pm - Panel debate - ‘Farming Without Subsidies: An Opportunity not a Threat’

2pm - Cattle parade in the main ring including the final judging of the Blythewood Pairs

4pm Q&A - The Yorkshire Vet, Peter Wright

Hear all about Peter Wright’s experiences of working with animals over the years and how “Alf Wight” helped him to become a vet.There will also be a reading from his book, ‘In the Footsteps of Herriot’.

