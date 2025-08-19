Alien: Earth will continue on Disney Plus this week - but when can you expect the latest episode 👀📺

Alien: Earth will continue on Disney Plus this week.

UK viewers have to wait a day longer for the latest episode.

But when exactly will it be released on streaming?

In your living room, no one can hear you scream. Alien: Earth is set to bring another dose of horror to your TV screen this week.

The iconic franchise has come to the world of television in this latest spin-off. Taking place two years prior to the original film, it brings the terror of the Xenomorphs to our world.

Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant lead the cast of this spine-chilling series. But when can you expect the next episode?

Why does Alien: Earth come out later in the UK?

Sydney Chandler leads the cast of Alien: Earth | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Due to the difference in time zones between America and the UK, it means that episodes of the show will arrive on this side of the pond a day later. The show will be released weekly on Tuesdays (starting August 12) in the US, but British audiences won’t get the episodes until Wednesdays (from August 13).

It is a similar situation that has been seen plenty of times this year with shows like Andor, Daredevil: Born Again and more. The latest episode of Alien: Earth will be available on August 20 in the UK.

What time is Alien: Earth episode 3 out on Disney Plus?

The show is set to air on FX in the US and will stream on Hulu via Disney Plus for American audiences. For those outside the states, particularly in the UK, it will be available to watch on Disney+.

Alien: Earth will continue with its third episode this week and it will be available from 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in America today (August 19). However, it will not land on Disney Plus for UK and European audiences until tomorrow (August 20).

It will be available to watch from 1am British time. Meaning it will be waiting for you on Wednesday after work.

How many episodes will be available this week?

Alien: Earth began with a two-episode premiere last week. However, after the double-helping last week, the show will go back down to just one episode per week from August 19/20.

The show is set to have eight episodes in total in its first season. Episodes three through eight will be released one per week.

It is due to conclude on September 23/24 based on the current schedule.

What to expect from Alien: Earth?

The synopsis for the show, via Disney, reads: “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.

“Alien: Earth is set in 2120 when five corporations - Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold - wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow.”

