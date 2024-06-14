Sheryl Crow at the Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The Missouri singer-songwriter leaves fans screaming for more in a set brim full of hits.

The road to Halifax may not be long and winding but today it is desperately slow. The journey through the valleys of green and grey provides plenty of time to contemplate the gathering clouds. The Piece Hall has grown to be one of the jewels in the UK’s outdoor summer concert crown. The clouds remind us of the challenges this sometimes brings.

The rain holds off just long enough for us to get inside the stunning Georgian building. We swim through the disposable sea of blue ponchos to get close enough to catch today’s support. Dea Matrona remark that “this is normal for Ireland” as they take to the stage and launch into their set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They pay their respects to the headliner. The school friends could never have imagined playing on the same stage as Sheryl Crow.

Sheryl Crow at the Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Later the compliment was repaid as Crow gave her review of tonight’s opening act. “Two girls shredding on a guitar and a bass sharing vocals. Then they swap instruments, and just keep on shredding.” They do their job well and the rain noticeably slowed as their set progressed.

The baton passed duly to an artist who is a few decades further down the career path. Sheryl Crow is announced in flowing script across the huge backdrop screen. She strikes a diminutive figure walking on stage to join her five-piece band.

The second the opening riffs of Real Gone strike-up her presence grows, filling not only the stage but stretching to all four corners of the Piece Hall. As most parents of young children will have watched Cars many times, this song almost immediately conjures images of Lightning McQueen tearing around the track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early hits follow with an outing for Run, Baby, Run, All I Wanna Do, Leaving Las Vegas and Strong Enough from Tuesday Night Music Club. It could be argued that that’s enough hits for one album, but her debut still had more left in the locker for later.

Sheryl Crow at the Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Crow owns the stage ably supported by a band whose experience shows. When she is not tied to the microphone for vocal duty, she plays her part with acoustic and electric guitar in hand. Even occasional harmonica solos replace her vocal in the more country infused tracks.

The middle set is prefaced with a tale of times on the road. A conversation with Lionel Richie and Billy Joel hinted at a world tour for the three that never happened. It did reveal some advice from Richie to “just play the hits, nothing but the hits” if you want to keep the crowd happy. Crow has enough hits to fill several sets but made space for the title track from the new album. Evolution doesn’t sound out of place in the set. Gone are the more country elements but it is still a rousing rocky ballad.

If this detour from the well-worn parade of hits had caused any attention drift it was easily remedied by a staple cover. Crow’s recorded version of The First Cut Is The Deepest may have been a little too clinical for some tastes, but this live appearance was all heart. Lionel Richie should learn that a well placed cover is ideal for paving the way for hits post new material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the darkness shrouds the Piece Hall the set heads to its climax. If It Makes You Happy builds as the ballad lifts with each rousing rendition of its chorus. The energy generated from the crowd alone was enough to fill the arena with a warm glow.

Dea Matrona opened the evening at the Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The heat is turned up with Soak Up The Sun and lights sweep over the ponchoed paddling pool evoking warm summer days by the sea. The huge screen assists with imagery of palm trees and sun-drenched days.

The summer season is here, and its stately home is Halifax. The main set closes with Every Day Is A Winding Road and the prospect of the drive home felt less gloomy. Screened images of endless roads through deserts. The crowd could be forgiven for donning sunglasses and cranking down the roof on the convertible, however unwise that may be when night-driving on Yorkshire’s long and winding roads.