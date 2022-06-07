Johnny Depp gets more than three million followers on TikTok after joining on Monday

The 58-year-old actor, whose defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard came to a close last week, is yet to post anything on the social media platform.

The biography on his verified profile reads “Occasional Thespian” and mirrors that of his account on Instagram. He is set to perform with Jeff Beck in York on Tuesday (Jun 7).

His appearance on the short-form video site comes less than a week after the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against Aquaman star Heard, 36, in the US.

Johnny Depp is touring with Jeff Beck

A jury found a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory and awarded $10.35million (£8.2 million) in damages to Depp.

Heard won on one count of her counter-suit, successfully arguing that Depp’s press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalising on the #MeToo movement.

The jury awarded her $2 million (£1.5 million) in damages.

Depp was not in court for the jury findings on Wednesday last week, and has instead been touring with musician Jeff Beck appearing at a host of UK dates.

On Sunday evening he booked out an entire 300-cover Birmingham curry house in the city’s Broad Street.

Depp and Beck arrived with about two dozen members of their tour crew, from 7.30pm, enjoying a three-course dinner of chicken tikka shashlik, vegetable samosas and a king prawn starter.