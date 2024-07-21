The full schedule has been announced for this year’s Tramlines Festival held in Sheffield around 40,000 people are expected to attend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set times and the music line up for Tramlines Festival, Sheffield’s biggest festival, have been announced which will give festival goers the opportunity to plan in advance.

Attendees can download the official Tramlines Festival app on iPhone and Android to find out who is performing at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The app will include a site map, food, merchandise and the ability to build a personalised schedule as well as a clash finder.

Tramlines Festival. (Pic credit: Tramlines)

The 40,000 capacity greenfield site will be held at Hillsborough Park from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, 2024.

There are more than 100 acts expected to perform at Tramlines 2024 across five stages, featuring a smorgasbord of comedy and music from rock and pop to indie and hip hop and spoken word to jazz.

Headliners are: Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, Snow Patrol, The Charlatans, Holly Humberstone and Yard Act. There will also be new grassroots talents including Apply To Play winner Hannah Rowe, Harvey Jay Dodgson, Minds Idle, Darla Jade and Tinxshe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Massive crowd at the festival. (Pic credit: Tramlines)

There will be a variety of things to do at Tramlines event including the programming of The Open Arms pub, family-friendly activities at the area Into The Trees, vintage clothes stores and the new and improved food and drink traders.

Weekend tickets have now sold out so people who are interested in attending the festival will have to buy a Day ticket from £45 (plus booking fee) on the Tramlines website.

Tramlines Festival lineup and schedule (July 26)

The Sarah Nulty Main Stage

A packed out festival. (Pic credit: Tramlines)

Paolo Nutini: 8.15pm to 10.15pm

Bombay Bicycle Club: 6.15pm to 7.15pm

Sophie Ellis-Bextor: 4.45pm to 5.30pm

Miles Kane: 3.50pm to 4.15pm

Coach Party: 2.30pm to 3pm

The View (Special Guests): 1.15pm to 2pm

Bedroom High Club: 12.15pm to 12.45pm

T’Other Stage

The Charlatans: 8.30pm to 10pm

Soft Play: 6.30pm to 7.30pmDylan John Thomas: 4pm to 4.30pm

Matilda Shakes: 3pm to 3.30pm

Lucy Beaumont: 2pm to 2.30pm

Justin Moorhouse: 1.35pm to 1.55pm

Andy Askins: 1.10pm to 1.30pm

Harry Stachini: 12.45pm to 1.05pm

Andre Vincent: 12.20pm to 12.40pm

Compared by Phill Ellis

The Leadmill

The Mysterines: 7.15pm to 8pm

Corella: 5.30pm to 6.15pm

Been Stellar: 4.15pm to 4.45pm

Mary in the Junkyard: 3pm to 3.30pm

Cameron Hayes: 2pm to 2.30pm

Harriet Rose: 12.50pm to 1.20pm

Abs: 12pm to 12.30pm

Tramlines Festival lineup and schedule (July 27)

The Sarah Nulty Main Stage

Jamie T: 8.45pm to 10.15pm

Tom Grennan: 6.45pm to 7.45pm

The Snuts: 5pm to 5.45pm

Sprints: 3.45pm to 4.15pm

Nieve Ella: 2.45pm to 3.15pm

Everly Pregnant Brothers: 1.15pm to 2.15pm

The Leadmill Studio Orchestra: 12.15pm to 12.45pm

T’Other Stage

Holly Humberstone: 8.45pm to 9.45pm

Annie Mac: 6.45pm to 7.45pm

Jazzy: 5.15pm to 6pm

Coco: 4pm to 4.30pm

Otis Mensah: 3pm to 3.30pm

Angelos Epithemiou: 2.10pm to 2.40pm

Olivia Lee: 1.45pm to 2.05pm

Scott Bennett: 1.20pm to 1.40pm

Nina Gilligan: 12.55pm to 1.15pm

Joe McTernan: 12.35pm to 12.55pm

Compared by Emmanual Sonubi

The Leadmill

PEACE: 7.45pm to 8.30pm

English Teacher: 6pm to 6.45pm

Cucamaras: 4.30pm to 5pm

Balancing Act: 3.15pm to 3.45pm

Harvey Jay Dodgson: 2.15pm to 2.45pm

Minds Idle: 12.50pm to 1.20pm

City Parking: 12pm to 12.30pm

Tramlines Festival lineup and schedule (July 28)

The Sarah Nulty Main Stage

Snow Patrol: 7.45pm to 9.15pm

The Human League: 5.45pm to 6.45pm

Example: 4pm to 4.45pm

Flowerovlove: 2.45pm to 3.15pm

Maximo Park (Special Guests): 1.30pm to 2.15pm

Phillipa Zawe: 12.30pm to 1pm

T’Other Stage

Yard Act: 8pm to 9pm

The Pigeon Detectives: 6pm to 7pm

Antony Szmierek: 4.45pm to 5.15pm

NewDad: 3.45pm to 4.15pm

Creeping Jean: 2.45pm to 3.15pm

Jon Richardson: 1.40pm to 2.10pm

Andrew Maxwell: 1.25pm to 1.40pm

Jojo Sutherland: 1.05pm to 1.20pm

Danny McLoughlin: 12.45pm to 1pm

Jack Gleadow: 12.25pm to 12.40pm

Compared by Matt Reed

The Leadmill

The Magic Gang: 6.45pm to 7.30pm

Willie J Healey: 5pm to 5.45pm

86TVs: 3.30pm to 4pm

Folly Group: 2.15pm to 2.45pm

Lime Garden: 1pm to 1.30pm