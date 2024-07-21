Tramlines Festival 2024: Full schedule and timings announced for one of Yorkshire’s biggest music events with around 40,000 people expected to attend
Set times and the music line up for Tramlines Festival, Sheffield’s biggest festival, have been announced which will give festival goers the opportunity to plan in advance.
Attendees can download the official Tramlines Festival app on iPhone and Android to find out who is performing at the event.
The app will include a site map, food, merchandise and the ability to build a personalised schedule as well as a clash finder.
The 40,000 capacity greenfield site will be held at Hillsborough Park from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, 2024.
There are more than 100 acts expected to perform at Tramlines 2024 across five stages, featuring a smorgasbord of comedy and music from rock and pop to indie and hip hop and spoken word to jazz.
Headliners are: Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, Snow Patrol, The Charlatans, Holly Humberstone and Yard Act. There will also be new grassroots talents including Apply To Play winner Hannah Rowe, Harvey Jay Dodgson, Minds Idle, Darla Jade and Tinxshe.
There will be a variety of things to do at Tramlines event including the programming of The Open Arms pub, family-friendly activities at the area Into The Trees, vintage clothes stores and the new and improved food and drink traders.
Weekend tickets have now sold out so people who are interested in attending the festival will have to buy a Day ticket from £45 (plus booking fee) on the Tramlines website.
Tramlines Festival lineup and schedule (July 26)
The Sarah Nulty Main Stage
Paolo Nutini: 8.15pm to 10.15pm
Bombay Bicycle Club: 6.15pm to 7.15pm
Sophie Ellis-Bextor: 4.45pm to 5.30pm
Miles Kane: 3.50pm to 4.15pm
Coach Party: 2.30pm to 3pm
The View (Special Guests): 1.15pm to 2pm
Bedroom High Club: 12.15pm to 12.45pm
T’Other Stage
The Charlatans: 8.30pm to 10pm
Soft Play: 6.30pm to 7.30pmDylan John Thomas: 4pm to 4.30pm
Matilda Shakes: 3pm to 3.30pm
Lucy Beaumont: 2pm to 2.30pm
Justin Moorhouse: 1.35pm to 1.55pm
Andy Askins: 1.10pm to 1.30pm
Harry Stachini: 12.45pm to 1.05pm
Andre Vincent: 12.20pm to 12.40pm
Compared by Phill Ellis
The Leadmill
The Mysterines: 7.15pm to 8pm
Corella: 5.30pm to 6.15pm
Been Stellar: 4.15pm to 4.45pm
Mary in the Junkyard: 3pm to 3.30pm
Cameron Hayes: 2pm to 2.30pm
Harriet Rose: 12.50pm to 1.20pm
Abs: 12pm to 12.30pm
Tramlines Festival lineup and schedule (July 27)
The Sarah Nulty Main Stage
Jamie T: 8.45pm to 10.15pm
Tom Grennan: 6.45pm to 7.45pm
The Snuts: 5pm to 5.45pm
Sprints: 3.45pm to 4.15pm
Nieve Ella: 2.45pm to 3.15pm
Everly Pregnant Brothers: 1.15pm to 2.15pm
The Leadmill Studio Orchestra: 12.15pm to 12.45pm
T’Other Stage
Holly Humberstone: 8.45pm to 9.45pm
Annie Mac: 6.45pm to 7.45pm
Jazzy: 5.15pm to 6pm
Coco: 4pm to 4.30pm
Otis Mensah: 3pm to 3.30pm
Angelos Epithemiou: 2.10pm to 2.40pm
Olivia Lee: 1.45pm to 2.05pm
Scott Bennett: 1.20pm to 1.40pm
Nina Gilligan: 12.55pm to 1.15pm
Joe McTernan: 12.35pm to 12.55pm
Compared by Emmanual Sonubi
The Leadmill
PEACE: 7.45pm to 8.30pm
English Teacher: 6pm to 6.45pm
Cucamaras: 4.30pm to 5pm
Balancing Act: 3.15pm to 3.45pm
Harvey Jay Dodgson: 2.15pm to 2.45pm
Minds Idle: 12.50pm to 1.20pm
City Parking: 12pm to 12.30pm
Tramlines Festival lineup and schedule (July 28)
The Sarah Nulty Main Stage
Snow Patrol: 7.45pm to 9.15pm
The Human League: 5.45pm to 6.45pm
Example: 4pm to 4.45pm
Flowerovlove: 2.45pm to 3.15pm
Maximo Park (Special Guests): 1.30pm to 2.15pm
Phillipa Zawe: 12.30pm to 1pm
T’Other Stage
Yard Act: 8pm to 9pm
The Pigeon Detectives: 6pm to 7pm
Antony Szmierek: 4.45pm to 5.15pm
NewDad: 3.45pm to 4.15pm
Creeping Jean: 2.45pm to 3.15pm
Jon Richardson: 1.40pm to 2.10pm
Andrew Maxwell: 1.25pm to 1.40pm
Jojo Sutherland: 1.05pm to 1.20pm
Danny McLoughlin: 12.45pm to 1pm
Jack Gleadow: 12.25pm to 12.40pm
Compared by Matt Reed
The Leadmill
The Magic Gang: 6.45pm to 7.30pm
Willie J Healey: 5pm to 5.45pm
86TVs: 3.30pm to 4pm
Folly Group: 2.15pm to 2.45pm
Lime Garden: 1pm to 1.30pm
Static Lives: 12pm to 12.30pm
