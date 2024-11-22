A new series of Yorkshire Air 999 will feature a police officer who suffered a life threatening motorbike crash and a schoolboy who endured a serious injury while playing cricket.

Ben Ashe, a 30-year-old police officer from North Yorkshire, will be featured in the upcoming episode of Yorkshire Air 999 which will air on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9pm on Quest.

The episode will show the rapid response of Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) team saving Ben’s life after he suffers injuries in a high-impact motorbike collision on a winding country lane in Hampsthwaite, Nidderdale.

Ben being treated by YAA team. | Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Ben was just 0.4 miles into a bike ride after work with a friend when his journey took a horrific turn. While navigating a narrow 60mph lane, he collided with a car, the force which threw him over 15 metres from his bike, catapulting him from his bike, hitting his head on a dry-stone wall of a residential garden.

A concerned Dutch couple, on holiday in the UK and staying at the property, overheard the accident, along with Ben’s friend and fellow biker, and quickly called emergency services, staying by his side. Initially unconscious on impact, when Ben regained consciousness, he explained how he felt dizzy and was sick in his helmet, alarming 999 call takers who feared he could have a serious head injury.

YAA’s critical care paramedics, Sam and Becky, were dispatched to the scene, flying 28 miles from their RAF Topcliffe air base in Thirsk.

They arrived prepared for the range of serious injuries often seen in motorcyclists, who are 50 times more likely to be killed in accidents compared to car drivers.

While on route, Sam said: “For someone with life-threatening symptoms like this, a head injury of this nature, is at the top of our priority list.”

When they arrived, a land ambulance crew were already at the scene and were conducting a primary assessment of Ben’s injuries, who was now conscious, but disorientated, struggling to breathe, and experiencing severe pain in his shoulder, hip and neck.

Ben's motorbike after crash. | Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Ben’s protective riding gear, including a helmet, leathers, gloves, and a black protector, was crucial in reducing the severity of his injuries.

Sam said: “We attend a huge number of motorcycle accidents, and there’s a vast difference between people who wear protective clothing and those who don’t. In this case, it definitely reduced the injuries Ben would have had.”

Carefully transferring Ben onto a stretcher, they moved him into the land ambulance, where they could provide further care in a more private environment. The team administered advanced treatments, including morphine for pain relief and tranexamic acid (TXA) to help stem potential internal bleeding caused by the impact of the collision.

Once in the ambulance, paramedics were relieved to see Ben’s Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) improve, showing that he had become more alert and responsive compared to his initial assessment.

The YAA team coordinated with the land ambulance crew to transfer Ben to the nearest major trauma centre, Leeds General Infirmary, by road for further care. This also allowed the YAA helicopter to remain on standby for any other potential life-threatening emergencies.

At the hospital, scans revealed Ben suffered a broken shoulder, a dislocation of his first right rib, damage to his right AC joint, and a partially collapsed lung, alongside significant bruising.

Ben spent three nights in hospital before returning home on crutches and is now recovering with regular physiotherapy sessions. Reflecting on the incident, he said: “I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who helped me that day—from the YAA team to the ambulance crews, and the doctors and nurses at LGI.

“The speed and professionalism with which they all responded truly made a difference and gave me the best chance at recovery.

“I can’t stress enough how important protective gear is. If I hadn’t been wearing mine, the injuries could have been much worse, or even fatal. It saved my life, and I’d urge every motorcyclist to wear the proper gear.”

The episode will also feature the YAA team responding to other emergencies including a schoolboy who suffers a dislocated knee during a cricket match.

Archie Goddard, a 14-year-old schoolboy, from Skipton, was at his PE lesson which took a painful turn after a freak accident during a cricket match in Settle.

Instead, the ball struck his knee, causing a severe lateral dislocation that left him in excruciating pain and unable to move. There was a concern of a possible vascular compromise, a serious condition where blood flow is restricted to the injured area, YAA’s critical care team, located at RAF Topcliffe in Thirsk were dispatched to the incident.

Archie being treated by YAA after freak accident during cricket match. | Yorkshire Air Ambulance

YAA’s helicopter landed directly on the school field 14 minutes later, where the team found Archie lying on the ground covered in coats for warmth, with his worried mum by his side.

Paramedic, Sam Berridge, assessed Archie’s injuries, noting the severity of the dislocation.

He said: “His knee was severely dislocated, almost appearing like it was pushing against the skin and causing Archie a lot of pain, it was critical we acted quickly to minimise any lasting damage.”

Sam administered gas and air to help ease Archie’s discomfort before skilfully guiding the dislocated kneecap back into place.

Sam said: “Relocating a kneecap requires a balance of realigning the joint while supporting the kneecap to avoid causing further damage.

“It’s not difficult, but it can be extremely painful, so it was important to keep him calm and comfortable.”

Despite the procedure being painful, his relief was nearly instant and he had been in visible distress. He was soon smiling and chatting, and wanting to stand up, showing a remarkable turnaround.

Sam took precautions to prevent any movement that could cause further damage to his kneecap, nerves, or tendons, which could become trapped following the relocation procedure.

Archie talking to the camera on TV series Yorkshire Air 999. | Yorkshire Air Ambulance

To ensure stability, Archie’s leg was immobilised in a vacuum splint before arrangements were made for a local land ambulance, to transport him to Airedale General Hospital for further scans.

According to x-rays at the hospital, the procedure at the scene was a success and there was no additional damage, with doctors advising Archie to rest for a few weeks.

Now fully recovered, Archie is back to his normal activities, including playing cricket and going to the gym.

Archie said: “I’m so thankful for the team arriving when they did. I’d been lying there for ages, and Sam helped me right away.

“It all happened so fast - I just remember looking down and my knee was completely out of place. Once the gas and air it kicked in everything just went white and once my knee popped back into place, the pain was completely gone!

“I just wanted to get back up on my feet. The recovery passed by so quickly, now I don’t even remember which knee it was!”