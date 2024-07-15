The Beverley Puppet Festival began in 2005 and has since taken place every two years.
In 2015, it won the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Award for ‘Remarkable Small Tourism Event’ for its festival the year before.
Thousands of people have been visiting the event since its founding and various creatives parade their innovative puppets through the historic streets of Beverley.
Here are some of the best photos from this year’s event taken by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.