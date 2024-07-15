Beverley Puppet Festival 2024: Best photos show creative puppets at Yorkshire event attended by thousands of people

The Beverley Puppet Festival returned to Yorkshire for its 11th run - here are the highlights.

The Beverley Puppet Festival began in 2005 and has since taken place every two years.

In 2015, it won the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Award for ‘Remarkable Small Tourism Event’ for its festival the year before.

Thousands of people have been visiting the event since its founding and various creatives parade their innovative puppets through the historic streets of Beverley.

Here are some of the best photos from this year’s event taken by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty.

Pauline Venables, a member of the British Puppet Guild, the longest established puppetry organisation in the world, with two hand puppets of the King and Queen. Photo: James Hardisty

Charlie Orchard, the 'Dragon Tamer' from Nottingham, with her puppet Dragon Tatsuko. Photo: James Hardisty

Jo Slater, a member of the British Puppet Guild, with a Clown Marionette String Puppet. Photo: James Hardisty

Bruce Hogan, aged 3, of Scotland, with Charlie Orchard, the 'Dragon Tamer' from Nottingham, with her puppet Dragon Tatsuko. Photo: James Hardisty

