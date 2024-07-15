The Beverley Puppet Festival began in 2005 and has since taken place every two years.

In 2015, it won the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Award for ‘Remarkable Small Tourism Event’ for its festival the year before.

Thousands of people have been visiting the event since its founding and various creatives parade their innovative puppets through the historic streets of Beverley.

Here are some of the best photos from this year’s event taken by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty.

1 . Beverley Puppet Festival 2024 Pauline Venables, a member of the British Puppet Guild, the longest established puppetry organisation in the world, with two hand puppets of the King and Queen. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Beverley Puppet Festival 2024 Charlie Orchard, the 'Dragon Tamer' from Nottingham, with her puppet Dragon Tatsuko. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Beverley Puppet Festival 2024 Jo Slater, a member of the British Puppet Guild, with a Clown Marionette String Puppet. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales