Castle Howard: Yorkshire stately home partners with Great British Bake Off star and writer Helena Garcia to host series of Halloween events this year
Helena Garcia starred on series 10 of the Great British Bake Off in 2019, where she impressed judges and viewers with her spooky style of baking. She has since written and published multiple baking and crafting books including her children’s book ‘My Mummy is a Witch’.
Castle Howard has joined Helena to create a series of Halloween-themed events in October 2024, from Spooky Afternoon Tea to a retail pop-up showcasing her range of gifts and homewares in the Castle Howard Farm Shop.
She is working with Castle Howard’s executive head chef, Nathan Richardson-Kelly, on the Afternoon Tea menu, which includes Pumpkin Patch Cakes, Devil’s Fingers and Bat Scones with ‘berried alive’ jam.
Attraction director at Castle Howard, Abbi Ollive, said: “We’re so thrilled to be working with Helena.
“This builds on the popularity of both our family and adult Halloween events in previous years, as our visitors look to make the most of the Autumn season.
“Helena’s creativity and flair will make for a unique series of events which we know our visitors will thoroughly enjoy.”
Below are the events taking place this autumn for Halloween.
Halloween Pop-Up in the Farm Shop - from August 29 to October 31, 2024.
Spooky Afternoon Tea in the Grecian Hall and Q&A with Helena - October 12, 2024.
Halloween Storytime and Bath Bomb Workshop with Helena - October 12, 2024.
Spooky Afternoon Tea in the Grecian Hall - October 13, 2024.
