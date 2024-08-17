The majestic Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard has collaborated with the Great British Bake Off star Helena Garcia to host a variety of events this Halloween.

Helena Garcia starred on series 10 of the Great British Bake Off in 2019, where she impressed judges and viewers with her spooky style of baking. She has since written and published multiple baking and crafting books including her children’s book ‘My Mummy is a Witch’.

Castle Howard has joined Helena to create a series of Halloween-themed events in October 2024, from Spooky Afternoon Tea to a retail pop-up showcasing her range of gifts and homewares in the Castle Howard Farm Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is working with Castle Howard’s executive head chef, Nathan Richardson-Kelly, on the Afternoon Tea menu, which includes Pumpkin Patch Cakes, Devil’s Fingers and Bat Scones with ‘berried alive’ jam.

Helena Garcia at Castle Howard. (Pic credit: Carol Poirot)

Attraction director at Castle Howard, Abbi Ollive, said: “We’re so thrilled to be working with Helena.

“This builds on the popularity of both our family and adult Halloween events in previous years, as our visitors look to make the most of the Autumn season.

“Helena’s creativity and flair will make for a unique series of events which we know our visitors will thoroughly enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below are the events taking place this autumn for Halloween.

Halloween Pop-Up in the Farm Shop - from August 29 to October 31, 2024.

Spooky Afternoon Tea in the Grecian Hall and Q&A with Helena - October 12, 2024.

Halloween Storytime and Bath Bomb Workshop with Helena - October 12, 2024.